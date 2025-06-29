Trinidad: Retired Police Inspector Karen Bruce dies after surgical error at San Fernando Hospital

Bruce was admitted to San Francisco General Hospital about a week ago due to a severe kidney stone that had caused an infection from urinary blockage

Trinidad and Tobago: Karen Bruce a retired inspector of police has died in a medical complication that led to feces leaking into her abdomen. The Retired Woman Police Inspector died after the doctors of San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) botched her kidney stone surgery with a fatal surgical error.

According to the reports, Bruce had been admitted to SFGH approximately a week ago, as she suffered from a large kidney stone that had caused an infection due to a blockage. She was reported to have already been in a septic state while she was admitted for the kidney stone removal procedure.

Immediately the procedure was initiated and she was rushed into surgery by a urologist to have the kidney stones removed but the routine medical procedure turned into a fatal surgical error that led to her death. During the medical surgery the doctors accidentally cut one of her intestines that later led to severe medical complications.

After the cutting of her intestine the General surgeons were called and they managed to stitch it back together as a standard corrective measure—but due to her fragile condition, her recovery was expected to be slower.

However a complex and critical situation unfolded in a few days and she was soon transferred from the Urology Ward to the emergency surgery room around 2:00 am on Sunday June 22 due to the intestine wound having reopened and leaked feces into her abdominal cavity.

According to sources the retired woman police inspector was alert and responding before her second surgery although she appeared pale and sickly.

During the surgery, laparotomy, her abdomen was reopened, thoroughly irrigated, and then re-stitched for the second time. She continued to fight for her life but sadly did not make it.

Karen Bruce was a civil servant of Trinidad and Tobago, she served as the police inspector before retiring. Her death has sent shock waves in the community but specifically in the law enforcement sector. Many have blamed her death on the negligence of the medical professionals who were responsible for her treatment. In particular, the act of accidentally cutting her intestine and leading to her abdominal contamination and initially to her death.