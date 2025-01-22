Couple shot dead in Belize over alleged financial dispute, suspect in custody

The incident was reported by a witness who noticed the vehicle while driving in the opposite direction. According to eyewitness, he stopped to make checks and upon seeing the bullet marks on the vehicle, he immediately called the police.

Belize: A couple from Burrell Boom was shot dead while they were inside a black coloured Equinox SUV near the Crooked Tree junction earlier on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as a popular basketball player, 37-year-old Felix Martinez and a 40-year-old well-known pharmacist of Belize Adelita Gillet.

According to information the couple lived together in Burrell Boom and preliminary investigations suggested that they both were shot to death. Soon after incident reported, the police launched investigation to find the motive behind double murder in Belize.

Financial dispute could have led to double murder: Police

According to the police reports, they are looking at the possibility that a financial dispute could have triggered the murders. It is said that around 5:50 pm, police officials received information about a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV parked near Mile 30/31 of the highway.

Sources said that upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle with four bullet marks on the window of driver’s side. Inside the vehicle, the police said that they found dead bodies of a couple. Both the bodies had gunshot wounds, and the scene was inspected by forensic team. The bodies were later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

The incident was reported by a witness who noticed the vehicle while driving in the opposite direction. According to eyewitness, he stopped to make checks and upon seeing the bullet marks on the vehicle, he immediately called the police.

Initially it was suspected by the police that it could be a case of murder suicide but following preliminary investigation, police established evidence to confirm that it was a double murder.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page yesterday, Commissioner of Police Clyde Williams outlined the investigation's progress. He confirmed that, “From our investigation, this is clearly a case of double murder, and it is being treated as such."

Suspect in custody

The commissioner of police said that one suspect in the double murder case is currently in custody who is being questioned by the police.

According to the police officials, the suspect detained may have some financial dispute with the victims, so they are exploring that angle as well as other possibilities. Williams explained. "We are continuing to investigate all aspects of this case."

Moreover, talking about the victims, the police commissioner said that there is no indication that the deceased were involved in any criminal activity in the past. which is why they have not been able to determine the exact motive behind the murders.