Bahamas: 26-year-old Ishniequa Culmer killed, 12-year-old injured in triple shooting

The tragic incident marks the 42nd murder in the Bahamas so far this year.

Bahamas: A tragic incident took place on Wulff Road in the Bahamas last night as a triple shooting claimed the life of 26-year-old Ishniequa Culmer and left two other injured. Reportedly, police officials are describing the incident as a deliberate as well as targeted ambush by the two gunmen.

The tragic incident has marked the 42nd murder which took place in the Bahamas this year. The father of the victim, Ishmeal Culmer, was visibly devastated when he arrived at the crime scene only to find his daughter lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Following the incident, witnesses described the heartbreaking moment as Culmer’s father collapsed to the ground and cried out in disbelief and sorrow as the police officers tried to cordon off the area.

According to the authorities, around 8 30 pm, a group of individuals was gathered near a residence on Wulff Road when two unknown armed men arrived in a small Japanese car. The gunmen reportedly walked up to the porch and began firing which led to three people being shot. It is said that the victim Ishniequa Culmer was pronounced dead at the scene while the two other victims were rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

Among the injured was a 12-year-old boy, said the police. As of now, the condition of the injured individuals remains unknown.

Residents in the area also described the incident as ‘horrific’ and said that they heard a rapid burst of gunfire followed by screams. One of the residents said that this is the 42nd murder recorded for 2025, and it is just getting harder to cope. He added that no one is safe standing outside their own residences.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the true motive behind this killing, but the preliminary reports suggest that the gunmen came to deliberately kill a man however they missed their target and hit the 26-year-old along with two others.