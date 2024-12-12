3.5 Magnitude of Earthquake hits Antigua and Barbuda

According to the information, the Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies reported this earthquake to have been occurred on Thursday, December 12, 2024 around 6:22 am local time (10:22 UTC).

Antigua and Barbuda: The University of West Indies' SRC has reported a 3.5 magnitude of earthquake near Antigua and Barbuda.

While revealing the details of the same, the centre noted that the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5 and it was located at Latitude 18.74N, Longitude 61.94W and had a depth of 10 km.

Reportedly, the epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately at 181 km north of St John’s Antigua and Barbuda, 182 km northeast of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis and 218 km north of Brades, Montserrat.

It was reported that the location and magnitude of the earthquake was determined through computer algorithms as part of an automatic process which detects such natural disasters. The SRC highlighted that these preliminary findings are subject to revision after a detailed analysis by seismic experts.

Notably, there has been no immediate reports of any damages or injuries linked to the earthquake with the centre reminding the residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines in the event of aftershocks or any type of stronger seismic activity.

Why earthquakes are frequent in Antigua and Barbuda

The reports have revealed over the time that earthquakes are very frequent in Antigua and Barbuda,

and they are not likely to cause any major harm to the country because of less magnitude.

The reason behind them frequent is because the island is located in a tectonically active region where the North American plate is moving beneath the Caribbean plate.

Just two days ago on December 9, a 4.0 magnitude of earthquake struck the northeast area of Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda. There were no reports of any destruction or injuries related to this quake.