11 bodies found in drifting boat from West Africa on St Vincent’s Canouan island

Police discovered passports on the vessel indicating the individuals originated from the Republic of Mali in West Africa.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A total of 11 dead bodies were found in an abandoned vessel which reportedly drifted from West Africa and washed ashore in Canouan island in St Vincent and the Grenadines said the officials. According to the information, the discovery was made on Monday, and all bodies were seen in an advanced state of decomposition.

Upon discovery, police conducted thorough investigation of the vessel and recovered passports which showed origins Republic of Mali in West Africa.

Police said that they immediately asked for the bodies to be transported to the mainland St Vincent. Reportedly, they are now being kept at the mortuary in Kingston as they await further investigation.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the RSVG Police Force, confirmed the discovery of the vessel and the dead bodies. They said that some of the individuals were not even intact due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Police further noted that Mali is around 3822 miles away from St Vincent and the Grenadines. Reports claim that the vessel measured 45 feet in length, 12 feet in width and 6 feet in depth and it was found grounded in the area.

While informing the locals, police revealed that no official identification has yet been made of the deceased and the investigation into this discovery continues. They noted that they will be working closely with both regional and global partners to confirm the origin of this vessel and the identities of the 11 individuals aboard.

Notably, there have been several sightings in recent years of boats with dead bodies. In late January this year, police in Nevis found a drifting vessel with the remains of at least 19 people. The bodies were found in a state of advanced decomposition, suggesting the vessel had been at sea for a "lengthy period," leading investigators to suspect it may have originated from the West African coast.

Two similar vessels were found one with five and other with 15 bodies in Trinidad believed to originate from West Africa also. In August, authorities in the Dominican Republic found the remains of at least 14 mostly decomposed bodies in a drifting boat.

It is being believed that these are African migrants who are trying to get to Europe when their vessels get hit by rough seas and strong winds, leaving them adrift into the open Atlantic without enough food or water where they die of starvation.