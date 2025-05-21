Air Peace to launch direct Antigua–Lagos flights by Q4 2025

PM Browne stated that negotiations are underway with Ghana and other West African nations to enhance regional connectivity.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne, in a recent parliament session, announced that the scheduled direct flights between Antigua and Barbuda and Lagos, Nigeria are anticipated to kick off by the fourth quarter of this year. He said this during a debate on an Air Services Agreement with Rwanda.

PM Browne explained that the negotiations are also ongoing with Ghana and other West African countries to boost regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of Air Peace in keeping LIAT (2020) operational for more than a year and credited the investment by the Nigerian airline with maintaining crucial air links in the Caribbean region.

It is being said that the expected route will boost tourism, trade as well as cultural ties between the Caribbean region and West Africa.

Notably, Air Peace became the first Nigerian carrier to operate a nonstop flight to Antigua and Barbuda in 2023 however the airline stopped its services as it was only launched as seasonal.

Since then, the government of Antigua and Barbuda is in discussions with the airline to offer scheduled services to the island nation.

The service between the two countries was earlier provided by state-backed virtual airline Antigua Airways which arranged charter flights in 2023 however the airline went bust after its operation was copied by people smugglers who then used charter flights to transport illegal immigrants into the Caribbean country for up to $5000 a ticket.

Air Peace’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, said that these services would assist foster further cooperation between the two nations and open up new investment opportunities. Olisa noted that Antigua and Barbuda has significant potential for tourism investment from Nigerian investors and hopes future services can build the island as a popular getaway for the locals in Nigeria.

With these additional flights, both the countries can benefit each other, eventually boosting the overall tourism sector of both Antigua and Barbuda and Nigeria.