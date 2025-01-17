Antigua & Barbuda and US signs historic Open Skies Agreement

U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus and Prime Minister Gaston Browne signed an historic Open Skies Agreement, further strengthening the aviation and economic ties between the U.S. and Antigua and Barbuda.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has signed a historic Open Skies Agreement with US Ambassador Roger Nyhus, further strengthening the aviation and economic ties between the United States and Antigua and Barbuda. The agreement was signed between the two leaders on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Antigua and Barbuda.

Notably, the Open Skies agreement is a bilateral agreement between nations that allows airlines to offer international passenger and cargo services, and these agreements can promote economic growth, trade and travel.

Significant of Open Skies Agreement between US and Antigua and Barbuda

The Agreement is anticipated to facilitate more frequent and affordable flights between the US and Antigua and Barbuda which will contribute to the continued growth of the Caribbean region’s tourism industry and greater connectivity for travellers and businesses alike.

This agreement is also said to have unlocked greater flexibility for air travel and enhances options for passengers and airlines while driving growth in tourism and commerce.

Open Skies Agreement is global gold standard: US Dept of Transportation

The US Department of Transportation has described the US Open Skies agreement as the global gold standard in global aviation liberalization. Meanwhile Ambassador Roger Nyhus stated that the agreement reflects the spirit of this collaborative work, and he is incredibly proud of what he along with PM Browne have accomplished together.

He added that by removing unnecessary restrictions on international air transportation, the agreement will empower airlines to makes decisions which are driven by market forces.

While expressing his pleasure over signing the agreement, Nyhus added, “I really applaud you for your vision and your leadership to bring us to this point and I have enjoyed every single visit that I have made to your beautiful country.

PM Browne looks forward to deepening relations with US

Moreover, Prime Minister Browne highlighted the significance of the agreement for the economy of Antigua and Barbuda and said that he is looking forward to the continued development of the relationship with the United States and the opportunities this agreement will unlock for the twin island nation.

“We appreciate your dedication and the commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship I just want to commend you and certainly the government of the United States um for taking this relationship to the next level to have this agreement come to fruition and hopefully within the next few weeks maybe a few months of that matter that it will come into full force,” outlined Browne.

He also signed the Memorandum of Consultations as he welcomed the United States ambassador to his office on Wednesday.