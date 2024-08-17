Saturday, 17th August 2024
Secure Eastern Caribbean means a more secure US: Roger Nyhus

US Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean Roger Nyhus said that a "secure Eastern Caribbean means a more secure United States." 

He made the remarks during the special Eastern Caribbean Security Cooperation Workshop in Barbados earlier on Friday. 

He added that the US and the Eastern Caribbean are tied together as friends, neighbors, and partners, "A secure Eastern Caribbean means a more secure United States. We are inextricably tied together as friends, neighbors and partners" - Ambassador Nyhus." 

Ambassador Nyhus remarked that together, the countries can ensure a safer and more secure Eastern Caribbean for all. 

He also welcomed top security leaders from throughout the region and praised their close and effective collaboration.

The Ambassador outlined, "Together, we are strengthening our cybersecurity, maritime security, and disaster response capabilities to ensure a safer, more secure Eastern Caribbean for all. A secure Eastern Caribbean means a more secure United States. We are inextricably tied together as friends, neighbors, and partners."

Notably, top security officials from the seven countries participated in the special workshop hosted by the US Embassy in Barbados.

Talking about enhancing the relations between Caribbean and the US, Nyhus remarked, "Effective private sector engagement, especially for the United States and true regional cooperation are keys to success."

US Ambassador Roger Nyhus welcomed the delegates from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. 

Hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean Security Cooperation Workshop aimed to strengthen the cybersecurity, maritime security and disaster response capabilities. 

The event was led by special officers from the US Army and the US Air Force elements of the Florida National Guard. Major General Haas delivered a special address to the security officials at the workshop. 

Haas is presently the Adjutant General of Florida, who is responsible for the overall management, readiness and mobilization of both U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force elements of the Florida National Guard.

US Embassy in Bridgetown further said that enhancing security in the Eastern Caribbean is one of their top priorities. 

Monica Walker

