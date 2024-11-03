US hosts Community Cleanup in Antigua and Barbuda, collects 20 biodegradable bags

The cleanup was also a part of the UN Day in Antigua and Barbuda as the organization has recently celebrated the day of establishment on October 24, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: A community cleanup was organized in Antigua and Barbuda by the team of the United Nations under their Sustainable Development Goals. Over 20 biodegradable bags were filled by the team while cleaning different types of waste, aiming to foster clean environmental practices.

Through a Facebook post, the UN Barbados and OECS shared glimpses of the team carrying the bags and stated that the community cleanup was held around the UN common premises as part of their steps towards raising awareness about the sustainability goals. The cleanup was also a part of the UN Day in Antigua and Barbuda as the organization has recently celebrated the day of establishment on October 24, 2024.

Earlier, the team of the United Nations also led a tour to several small business enterprises and extended their support to their work by purchasing their products. Through the tour, they talked about the richness of Caribbean culture and embraced the theme- "SDG8- Decent Work and Economic Growth."

The team boosted the entrepreneurial spirit of partcipants at the Antigua and Barbuda Sickle Cell Association as part of the UN Day activities. After that, they decided to host their mission of community cleanup in the country and invited the volunteers to enhance their initiatives. They also gathered people and shed light on the sustainable goals, raising the awareness about the harsh impacts of climate change.

Community Cleanup mission

In the recent issue of climate change, the United Nations was seen working on the matter of carbon emissions and promoting their agenda of the sustainable goals. They were also seen working closely with the small island nations who are currently facing the wrath of the ongoing Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 which is the direct result of climate change.

Small Island Nations have also voiced their concerns over the climate injustice and asked for productive climate actions that are not only being said, but their practical implications could be shown on the ground by the developed nations.

Leaders from these countries have talked about the impacts of climate change on several platforms including UNGA, COP 28 and other climate change conventions. Due to this, the United Nations has intervened and put forth a concept of the Sustainable Development Goals. Now, they are fostering their agenda to achieve these goals so that the impact of climate change can be mitigated across the globe.

Community Cleanup is one of the initiatives aimed at collecting the waste and garbage from different communities across the globe and then recycling or reusing them with enhanced techniques. The cleanup of the communities will mitigate the degradation of the environment as waste is also one of the contributors towards the pollution and the carbon footprints.

Now, the United Nations has been spearheading the initiative in the small island nations, especially Caribbean countries by supporting them with several kinds of assistance. The team has reached Antigua and Barbuda for the community cleanup and is also scheduled to visit other Caribbean countries for the cleaning up as part of their UN Day activities.