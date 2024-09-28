'We Can No Longer Afford the Luxury of Inaction,' PM Drew urges global action at UNGA

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, delivered a bold speech at the 79th United Nations General Assembly. He addressed the urgent need for global cooperation in tackling several pressing issues such as climate change, inequality and international justice.



He highlighted that the world cannot build secure nations while allowing the climate crisis to rob future generations of their birthright.



PM Drew noted that the Caribbean is bracing for an intense hurricane season at present and is facing the escalating fury fueled by warming oceans and unprecedented storms.



He talked about the brothers and sisters in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica who are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Beryl which became the earliest formed category five hurricane on record.



"The loss will be irreversible if we do not act, and if we do not act now, the Sustainable Development Goals were meant to shield us from such devastation, offering a progressive agenda to build resilience and safeguard all out citizens," outlined the PM.



He added that despite this promise, according to the UN's 2024 SDGs report, only 17% of the targets are on track while around half are showing minimal or moderate progress and more than one third have stalled or even regressed.



The Prime Minister further announced that the government of St Kitts and Nevis in May 2025 will proudly co-host the Global Sustainable Island Summit, with Island Innovation. It will be a pivotal event dedicated to advancing sustainable development on islands across the globe, titled Sustainable Future for Island Communities.



This summit will build on the momentum of the SIDS conference held in 2020 to tackle the pressing challenges island nations face. The summit will call to action a space where we share practical solutions and partnerships that ripple far beyond the shores.



Dr Drew also lauded the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which he called a "lifeline" for small island nations disproportionately affected by climate and economic crises.



He urged the developed states to implement the MVI fully as it would restore trust in the global system and actively work to uplift the most vulnerable populations.



He concluded his address by making a final plea to the global community saying, "We stand at the crossroads. We can no longer afford the luxury of inaction." He called for leaders to reject "business as usual" and embrace a future that prioritizes human dignity, sustainability, and justice over power and profit.



"Let our voices rise like the oceans that surround us, powerful and unyielding," he urged, as he called upon the world to stand together in shaping a more just and sustainable future.