Pilot killed, Guyana’s Captain Dwight Bonus critically injured in Turks and Caicos plane crash

The tragic accident reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon after the two pilots, one identified as Captain Dwight Bonus from the Guyana Defence Force(GDF) and another whose name hasn’t been disclosed, were arriving from Florida to Turks and Caicos.

Reportedly the tragedy struck as the aircraft was making its final approach to land at the Howard Hamilton International Airport (PLS).

A small aircraft crashed during final approach near Howard Hamilton International Airport in Turks and Caicos, killing one pilot and critically injuring Captain Dwight Bonus of the Guyana Defence Force.#TurksAndCaicos #PlaneCrash #AviationAccident #BreakingNews #WICNews pic.twitter.com/68MJ8eWmbk — WIC News (@WIC_News) July 31, 2025

The Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority (TCIAA) confirmed that the accident had occurred near their airport as the craft was approaching to land at Howard Hamilton International Airport (PLS).

The Airport Authority expressed that the Emergency services along with airside fire and rescue, medical response teams, and law enforcement officers were dispatched immediately after the accident occurred.

Reportedly the Authorities also deployed a boat to support the rescue mission of the two pilots inside the aircraft.

However, upon the emergency medical personnel's arrival on the scene, they discovered that one of the pilots had already died while Bonus was found in critical condition and dispatched to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

To aid with the swift rescue process the Airport temporarily closed its facilities at 3:14 p.m. for two hours before resuming its schedule.

The Guyana Defence Force stated in a statement acknowledging the presence of Captain Bonus in the aircraft and noted that he was not on official duty at the time of the crash because he was officially on his vacation leave when the incident took place.

They further noted that an investigation into the incident is presently underway by the National Security Council of Turks and Caicos as well as the Civil Aviation Authority and other investigative bodies who are working closely to determine the exact cause of the crash.