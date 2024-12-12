Tragic road accident claims five lives in St Kitts and Nevis

The accident took place on Wednesday morning near Brimstone Hill after a passenger bus and a private vehicle collided with each other, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

St Kitts and Nevis: An early morning road accident in St Kitts on the Island Main Road near New Guinea area has left individuals dead. While four of them died on the spot, one male individual succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning near Brimstone Hill after a passenger bus and a private vehicle collided with each other, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

Reportedly, two female passengers from the bus and a male occupant of the private car were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was further said that a female passenger of the bus fell out of the vehicle as a result of the collision and hurled over the cliffside, felling in the sea. Her body was retrieved by police officials from the sea.

Meanwhile, a male passenger from the bus, who was rushed to the Joseph N France General Hospital was placed in the Intensive Care Unit but he later passed away from his injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car who was extricated by the firefighters also underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

Also, the driver of the bus along with other passengers sustained minor injuries and received necessary medical treatment.

The crash scene was horrific with several onlookers sharing pictures and videos of the same on social media, with several expressing their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

“So sad. Drivers need to slow down and be alert,” wrote a user named Kathie while another user said, “This is so sad. Deepest condolences to the families and friends from Bermuda.”

The site showed the private car crushed to pieces from the front while the passenger bus was impacted a little from the bonnet.

As of now, the identities of the victims of the crash have not been revealed by police officials but they are urging the locals to drive carefully during this busy holiday season.

Several leaders from across the nation including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has also urged the citizens to stay safe and drive safely while being on the road.

He called for everyone to be mindful as they are entering into the festive season which will make the streets more busy than usual.