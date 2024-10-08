Jamaica: Twin brothers die in bizarre head-on collision after late-night cemetery visit

Jamaica: In a bizarre incident, twin brothers Kenroy Miller, aka Gunny and Vinroy Miller, aka Stamma, who were riding their separate motorbikes in opposite directions, collided with each other at a high speed around midnight and died.



The Barrett Town police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this motor vehicle accident, which took place on the Spot Valley main road in St James, Jamaica, on Saturday, claiming the lives of the twins. Both the brothers were 29 years old and were from Palmyra, Spot Valley.



The police reported that around 12:15 am, both of them were driving separate bikes in opposite directions when the collision occurred. The police were called to the incident site, and upon their arrival, the brothers were rushed to the hospital, where the medical officials pronounced them dead.



It was clear that the accident was brutal as their bikes got crushed into pieces with various parts lying on the road.



Not only this, but it also said that both of them just came from the cemetery where they went to pay respect, a nine-night event, to a girlfriend of theirs who died overseas.



The eyewitnesses reported that both individuals were not wearing helmets and were driving at a fast pace. Witnesses described the victims as 'good youngsters. One young man said, "They were good youth, man. This is rough,” while nother man speculated, "The situation seems to be obeah-related; this must be 'guzum'.



Notably, Obeah refers to a form of folk magic or sorcery in the Caribbean culture while Guzum refers to a specific type of curse or harmful magic within obeah practices.



The incident has sparked shock among the citizens of Jamaica with several of them taking to Facebook to question the circumstances which led to it. “Both came from the cemetery, and had a head on collision whilst riding in opposite directions? How did that happen?” wrote a user named Pat Lynch while another said, “The odds are staggering. You entered this world together and left it at the same moment, resulting in each other’s demise. This situation is beyond bizarre.”