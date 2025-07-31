Antigua revives iconic Black Pineapple: 15,000 slips planted ahead of Oct festival and first harvest

On July 29, the minister confirmed a major milestone in the nationwide restoration of the prized black pineapple, famed for its rich flavour and high sugar content.

Antigua and Barbuda: Minister of Agriculture, Land, Fisheries and Blue Economy Anthony Smith Jr confirmed the resuscitation of the famed Antigua black pineapple with over 15,000 slips of black pineapple already planted in Cades Bay Agriculture Station.

Speaking to sources on July 29, the minister confirmed the major milestone that is part of the nationwide restoration efforts of the prized black pineapple known for its exceptional flavor and high sugar content.

The renowned Antigua Black Pineapple, known as a symbol of national pride that was once only grown on the southwest coast of Antigua, faced a few challenges in production, competition, and shifts in global markets.

Recognizing the pitfalls that led to the fruit’s production decline, the Ministry of agriculture in partnership with IICA, CARDI, and local stakeholders launched the initiative to bring back the famed fruit of the island in its highest quality.

The effort began by the ministry sourcing the highest quality of the plant strains from local farmers for clean tissue culture propagation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. By planting the fruit in different areas of the country after getting different slips from local farmers in order to boost its growth.

According to TasteAtlas, the unique black pineapple grows on soil with rainfall conditions on the island, allowing it to develop an exceptionally high sugar content. The famed fruit is known for its low fiber and acidity, which result in its crispy texture, and edible core. The fruit has a golden yellow flesh and a unique, sweet flavor profile.

Minister Smith Jr used the opportunity to invite the local citizens of Antigua and Barbuda to the Pineapple Festival set to take place this year on October 17 that will be held at Cades Bay where they have the pineapples being planted. The event will coincide with the first harvest of the rare Antigua black pineapple.