Bahamas: Pilot injured after small plane crashes near Treasure Cay, Abaco

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has launched a probe into the crash, which reportedly involved only the pilot on board.

Bahamas: A small plane crashed in a marsh harbour area west of Treasure Cay, Abaco, after reportedly experiencing difficulties shortly after take-off from Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, the Bahamas.

According to the information, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is investigating the incident, which reportedly involved a single person on board, the pilot. The pilot immediately contacted the emergency services, which further prompted rescue efforts by the Royal Bahamas Police Force as well as Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

It is reported that the pilot was rushed to the hospital where he is presently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The AAIA also confirmed the incident and said that the occurrence involved a Piper PA32 aircraft with United States registration N68BT.

Following the incident, the locals expressed their relief over the fact that the pilot is safe with some expressing concerns over the increase in plane crashes across the world.

“We need the Control Tower fix ASAP before more serious tragedy happens. We should have had that fix since Hurricane Dorian Six years ago September 1st, 2019. MP John Pinder this need to be done ASAP Mr Kenneth Romer DPM Chester Cooper. Thank you, a concerned citizen of Marsh Harbor Abaco. Have a good day,” said a local named Denise Darville.

Another said, “One person on board, I hope it was a legit trip, hope everyone is ok, we will find out later, hopefully.” A user also confirmed, “My Son was instrumental in providing officials with the exact location of this crash. He responded to the mayday and circled the location to provide coordinates for rescue services.”

One of the pilot’s known John French also confirmed that he is fine and he was talking to them on the radio as they landed in Marsh. “He was upbeat and healthy. Just waiting on a center console uber ride,” he added.

This is a developing story, and we will provide you with more details as they become available. Stay tuned with WIC News.