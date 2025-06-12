Trinidad and Tobago issues Yellow-Level weather alert as Caroni River reaches flood warning

Rainfall of 75 to 200 millimeters across Northern Trinidad has caused the Caroni River to reach an orange-level flood warning.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago had issued a weather alert #5 Yellow Level through the country’s TTMS Starting from 2:00 AM Tuesday June 10, 2025 to Thursday 4:00 PM June 12, 2025.

With rain pouring over the last 48 hrs many rivers are now at the level to cross from yellow level to orange level as the Caroni River flood level has reached orange level, with the rain accumulation of between 75 and 200 millimeters falling across Northern Trinidad, mainly in the Caroni River Basin.

According to a report by the meteorological department, Trinidad and Tobago is set to be experiencing occasional showers with long periods of rain during the day. Today is set to have a 60% chance of long periodical rainfall, showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Citizens living in the areas with saturated soils are asked to evacuate due to the ongoing weather conditions, as the areas with saturated soils are prone to landfills and landslides.

Today marks the second day of the ongoing showers in Trinidad and Tobago with multiple roads being closed and inaccessible due to the river flooding across the country. Roads such as the Manuel Congo Road due to the Yellow Level set to soon be Orange Level flooding of Guanapo River at Manuel Congo, as well as the flooding of Caroni River.

The Riverine Alert has since gone to orange level mainly for rivers in the Caroni River Basin, the meteorological department has continued to urge citizens who stay in flood and landslides prone areas to be on high alert and take the necessary precautions and monitor official updates.

Additionally, motorists and vehicle drivers are advised to avoid flooded roads and exercise caution. Residents to secure loose outdoor objects and all to monitor official weather updates through the official website www.metoffice.gov.tt.