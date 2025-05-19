Flood watch in effect across Caribbean as heavy rains continue

Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to experience heavy rainfall in various areas today.

Several Caribbean regions have issued a heightened warning and a flood watch for Today, May 19th, 2025, as persistent rainfall continues to threaten low-lying flood prone areas across these islands. This comes after the Caribbean faced inclement weather conditions this weekend.

Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Vincent and Grenadines, are among the top countries which are expected to face heavy rainfall today in different parts. The met department has urged the residents to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures during this time and avoid going out on the streets.

The alert comes out amid the unstable conditions expected across these islands. According to reports from the weather department, there is a low chance of thunderstorms, but residents should gear up for scattered heavy showers across the islands.

This comes after heavy rainfall ravaged the islands across Caribbean including Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts, Antigua, Jamaica and Martinique. These islands faced intense rainfall during the weekend which caused floods across the countries and caused several difficulties in the normal operations of the facilities.

As per reports, most of these islands continue to be in alert for today as well as wet conditions continue to affect these regions. The heavy rainfall over the weekend affected major resorts across Antigua, including Sangre Grande, Royalton Chic and more. Major roadways were blocked across Trinidad and the authorities have also warned residents of rivers breaking down, if the conditions are sustained.

The hurricane season is just a few days away and the intensifying weather conditions across the Caribbean has ignited concerns related to the upcoming hurricane season. A tropical wave has also been forecasted by the met department which has emerged from the west coast of Africa. The tropical wave is travelling towards the west and is said to be the first wave of the hurricane season that could hit the Caribbean before the season’s official start.

According to the information shared by the National Hurricane Centre the tropical wave is expected to pass over Trinidad and Tobago by Sunday this week, which could cause disturbed weather conditions till Monday.