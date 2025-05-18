WINAir flight diverts to St Kitts and Nevis from St Maarten due to heavy rainfall

As the hurricane season approaches, flights are being delayed, diverted and canceled, and people are urged to stay cautious.

St Kitts and Nevis: The WINAIR ATR 42-500 flight has been diverted to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis from St Maarten due to the inclement weather conditions and heavy rainfall. The aircraft WM806 is scheduled to provide service from Curacao to St Maarten, however, the bad conditions disturbed the service of the flights.

St Kitts and Nevis has also recorded heavy rainfall in the morning and flooding is recorded in several parts. As per the reports, the flooding has been recorded in the Conaree area, and the citizens are advised to take necessary precautions.

In addition to that, heavy rainfall has also been recorded in St Maarten in the afternoon. Due to this, the Princess Juliana International Airport has been shut down with flooding conditions as a number of planes in holding patterns have been diverted to different airports. The airlines such as American Airlines and Spirit Airlines have been diverted to other destinations and few flights have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Air France A330 landed in Antigua and Barbuda as St Maarten airport failed to receive the direct service from Paris due to the heavy rainfall. Due to the bad weather conditions the flight was unable to land and was diverted to VC Bird International Airport on Sunday morning.

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2025

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2025 is around the corner, the weather has been posing a threat to the small island nations. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in the country, causing heavy flooding in the areas and citizens are asked to adopt a cautionary approach.

The weather conditions have posed a threat to the Caribbean region as flooding has also been reported in Jamaica. The areas of Kingston and other parts of Jamaica have been flooded due to continuous rainfall and inclement conditions that have affected the region. Several flights have been disturbed and diverted to other places.

The citizens are advised to adopt a cautious approach due to the weather conditions and the upcoming hurricane season 2025.