Ex-PNM AG Jeremie warns of national collapse, endorses UNC for 2025 elections

Trinidad and Tobago: In a dramatic political move, Former People’s National Movement (PNM) attorney general John Jeremie addressed the members of the opposition United National Congress (UNC) and their supporters ahead of the upcoming general elections 2025. He also publicly endorsed the party and announced his support during a public meeting held at Bhupsingh Park, Penal, on Monday night.

During the meeting, he asked the people of Trinidad and Tobago to vote for the UNC saying that “I am scared for the country,” and added that life under the PNM has not improved over the last decade.

Jeremie called UNC Leader Kamla Persad Bissesar a ‘patriot’ and spoke of a relationship which spanned their university days, when she served as his teacher.

Jeremie urges attendees to vote for change and bring UNC back

John Jeremie, who served as attorney general under the Patrick Manning administrations between 2003-2007 and again during 2009-2010 said “I am the last man you would expect to see here tonight,” as he opened his speech. He further added that while he had been loyal to PNM but for him it has always been country first which is why he is going to vote for her for the betterment of the island nation.

He urged the attendees to stop the race talk and the race voting and to take a good, hard look at the state of the country today. “I beg you to look at this honestly,” he added that the criminal element is threatening to overwhelm everyone and that is not his conclusion but of the present government, which declared a State of Emergency months ago.

The SEO ended at midnight on April 13, however, there is no improvement in the crime situation of the country. He further added that the economy is beyond crisis and the government spent all its reserves in the past ten years which is why it is necessary for the locals to stand together at a junction in the history and on the eve of a very significant general election and give the children a chance to change thier future.

UNC extends warm welcome to Jeremie

Leader of Opposition and UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was moved to tears by Jeremie's statement and assured him of a warm welcome to the UNC family. She expressed delight that Jeremie, once her student at UWI, has publicly come out to extend his support to her.