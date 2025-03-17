Kamla Persad Bissessar boycotts PM swearing-in, calls Stuart Young’s appointment ‘unconstitutional’

Trinidad and Tobago: The Leader of Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar, has declined the invitation of the President to attend the appointment of Stuart Young as the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago at the President’s House today. This comes after Dr Keith Rowley resigned as the Prime Minister on Sunday before the culmination of his term in 2026.

Persad Bissessar insisted that Young’s appointment is unconstitutional during a media appearance at Phagwa celebrations in Penal. She was firm on her decision and said that she won’t attend anything to give legitimacy to something that she thinks is unconstitutional.

She had further indicated at a United National Congress meeting earlier this month that they were prepared to file legal action if Young will be appointed while Dr Keith Rowley remains the leader of the People’s National Movement.

When the media asked her about the same, she said the UNC would have to wait to see under which section President Christine Kangaloo is acting which is why it would be premature at this time to make any statement regarding the same.

The Opposition Leader further said that his party was anticipating a new Cabinet as according to the constitution, whenever a new Prime Minister is sworn in, all ministers are required to demit office however she is expecting that the same old ministers would be reshuffled in different Ministries.

She further assured that if the election bell in rung, his party the UNC was ready, and they have already screened all nominees and are in final discussions with the Congress of the People (COP).

The leader of UNC further said that they expect to finalize talks with the COP on Tuesday following which she be naming all the candidates for the upcoming general elections which are slated to take place in August this year. The leader is expecting to come back to power this time and lead the country in a better way.