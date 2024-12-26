PM Terrance Drew celebrates Christmas eve with patients at the JNF

He along with his wife Diani Jimesha Prince Drew made rounds at the hospital and delivered gifts while giving Christmas greeting to the patients on the Christmas eve.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited the JNF General Hospital to spread Christmas cheers to patients.

The Prime Minister while interacting with the patients wished them a speedy recovery and a good health.

The visit by Dr Drew and his wife aimed at making the patients feel that they are felt loved on this special occasion of Christmas.

“As the gentle sounds of Christmas carols fill the air and festive lights brighten every corner of our beloved Federation. It is a joy to extend warm greetings to you all, every citizen and resident of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

He further added that Christmas is a time when love, faith and hope come alive. He added that the festivities are a time for family, friendship and allow to reflect on the blessings which surrounds everyone.

While urging the citizens to indulge themselves in the celebrations of Christmas, he said, “Whether in bustling villages, quiet neighborhoods, or the vibrant hillsides of Saint Kitts and Nevis, this is a time to pause, cherish each other and embrace the spirit of togetherness that unites us all.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew further stated that 2024 has been an incredible year of resilience and strength.

Moreover, the Prime Minister along with his wife visited Cardin home and interacted with the residents over there. The home is an institution catering to the elderly and vulnerable with Dr Drew aiming to make them feel good on the occasion of Christmas.

He also served food to the residents of Cardin home while wishing them a long and healthy life.

Taking to Facebook, the Prime Minister shared glimpses of the visit which shows him and his wife Diani interacting and having a good time with the residents at Cardin Home.

Under his Facebook post, he outlined, "My wife and I spent part of our Christmas Day serving the residents of the Cardin home."