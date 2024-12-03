St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party to spread holiday cheer with annual Children’s Christmas Party

Led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, this festive gathering is a cherished tradition which is designed to bring joy and holiday cheer to children across all constituencies in St Kitts and Nevis.

The St Kitts Nevis Labour Party is all set to host the much-anticipated Annual Children’s Christmas Party coming this December.

Led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, this festive gathering is a cherished tradition which is designed to bring joy and holiday cheer to children across all constituencies in St Kitts and Nevis.

Hundreds and thousands of children across the island nation will have another reason to smile this season when this annual Christmas Party will be hosted.

The event will be packed with gift giving, fun games and exciting entertainment and it promises a magical experience for the young ones to celebrate the season of giving and togetherness. There will also be live entertainment, appearances by lots of food and drinks for the attendees.

The Labour Party encouraged the parents and guardians to join the fun the supervise their little ones as they revel in the holiday spirit.

It was further noted that more details on specific dates, times, and locations will be revealed soon and added, “Let’s make this Christmas one to remember for our children.”

With the announcement of this festival, St Kitts and Nevis gears up to welcome the upcoming holiday season. Every year, the cabinet ministers hosts a number of events and activities in their respective constituencies to engage the youth of the Federation and indulge them in an exciting celebration.

The children will also be gifted toys and were treated to a lot of delicious treats. Meanwhile, a person dressed up as Santa Clause will also be joining these parties to make it feel more real and engaging.

Christmas in St Kitts and Nevis

Christmas is one of the most popular holidays in St Kitts and Nevis and it is often celebrated throughout the month of December before wrapping up in the beginning of January.

The celebrations also coincides with the renowned St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival also known as Sugar Mas which will run from December 23, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

On the day of Christmas, the carnival takes a break with both locals and visitors celebrating this special holiday by visiting churches before going to the beaches and celebrating in true Caribbean style.

Throughout this season, visitors can expect meeting several traditional characters of carnival such as Moko Jumbies and clowns as they dance to the beats of soca music during the carnival parades. Also, the final parades which culminates carnival and Christmas ‘J’ouvert’ also host several dance groups from across the island, each dressed in their own unique colours.