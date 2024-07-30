St Kitts and Nevis partners with UK’s Sussex Cricket Club to boost sports tourism

Ministry of Sports said that the collaboration includes several exciting initiatives, one of which is sponsor-brand pitch mats on the outfield at the North and South ends of the ground.

St. Kitts and Nevis partnered with the UK’s Sussex Cricket Club to boost sports tourism in the Federation. Ministry of Sports said that the collaboration includes several exciting initiatives, one of which is sponsor-brand pitch mats on the outfield at the North and South ends of the ground.

While announcing the new collaboration, Sports Minister Samal Duggins said that this partnership will be huge for the St. Kitts and Nevis’ cricket sector.

He added that this significant step also aims to promote sports tourism and cultural exchange between the Federation and the United Kingdom.

While expressing his pleasure, the Minister added, “Today, I am pleased to see that our pitch mats promoting our national carnival are in place as we seek to market our carnival product to a larger audience.”

This significant partnership was announced in June during the St. Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee’s press conference, and it has already started to bore fruits. The agreement also made the island nation an official Premium Partner to the club.

According to the information from the Sports Ministry, the collaboration includes sponsor branded pitch mats on the outfield at the North and South ends of the ground, big screen advertisements, LED banner advertising on the scoreboard during all home group fixtures as well as advertisement on Livestream.

He said that this collaborative also strives to attract more cricket teams to St. Kitts and Nevis during the off-season. This will provide the local players a chance to compete against and be chosen for by international teams while growing the sport of cricket in the Federation, said the Minister.

Furthermore, Minister Duggins said that the Sussex fans will also get the chance to travel to the island nation during which they can explore the local food, drinks and culture.

Following the agreement, the CEO of the company, Pete Fitzboydon said that his company is delighted to be partnering with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and to help show the islands to a wider audience across the globe.

He further noted that as the oldest professional sports club in the world and one of the United Kingdom’s top cricket teams, Sussex experiences an exceptional reach worldwide. This will eventually help St Kitts and Nevis further enhance their reputation as a premier cricket destination.

Meanwhile, Minister Duggins said that the government feels excited to embark on this partnership and this collaboration will not only elevate the nation’s presence in the international sports area but will also promote cultural exchange and tourism between UK and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The island has already took several steps to enhance its sports sector which includes the rehabilitation of the several grounds to become host for the regional and international sport matches.

The island will soon be hosting the upcoming Caribbean Premier League T20 matches in the month of August for which the Windsor Sports Stadium has been rehabilitated with new lights and resurfacing the pitch.

The Minister of Sports further noted that with the hosting of these matches, the island will once again prove itself to be a premier destination for cricket as well as tourism.