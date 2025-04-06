Rovman Powell bids emotional farewell to T20 captaincy, Bravo expresses frustration

Rovman Powell emotionally stepped down as captain of the West Indies T20 International Team, expressing gratitude to fans across the Caribbean and worldwide for their support during his two-year tenure.

West Indies: Rovman Powell has extended an emotional farewell to the captaincy of the West Indies T20 International Team on Monday morning. He was replaced by Shai Hope who will now lead the team in the friendly matches and the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Powell posted a heartfelt note on his Instagram and extended gratitude to the fans across the Caribbean and the worldwide for giving love during his two-year tenure. He said that playing for West Indies has always remained an honour for him and he will always be proud of leading the team.

The 31-year-old Jamaican all-rounder also extended gratitude to CWI for the opportunity and said that during the duration of his captaincy, the team had made strides by moving from 9th position to 3rd position in the world. He extended gratitude to all the maroon fans and lovers of West Indies cricket for their incredible support.

Rovman Powell’s captaincy career

Powell has led the team in 37 matches at the regional front in which he secured around 19 victories. He became the second captain to win the highest matches for the West Indies and stood next to Daren Sammy’s 28 as T20I captain. As per the stats, the T20 team of the West Indies had showcased great performance and improved their rankings in the graphs with victories in the international matches.

During the T20 World Cup 2024, the team managed to reach the qualifiers and lost their chances to reach the semi-finals against South Africa.

Bravo criticized the decision

DJ Bravo expressed his disappointment with the decision of the West Indies management for stepping down Rovman Powell. He called it injustice to the work done by Powell during his tenure and said that cricket west indies have taken “the worst decision ever”. He pointed out that Powell has placed the T20 team in third position which is a great achievement for West Indies.