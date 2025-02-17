Grenada delivers first set of ‘Build Back Better’ homes to Hurricane Beryl victims

The first Build Back Better home was handed over in Carriacou, marking a significant step in Grenada's recovery from Hurricane Beryl.

Grenada: The first of three well-furnished homes constructed under the Build Back Better programme across the tri-island state of Grenada was handed over to the recipients on Saturday in Carriacou’s Hillsborough constituency. The keys of the houses were given during an official handover ceremony attended by the government officials and the recipients.

These affordable houses are being constructed by the Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government. The government says that their aim is to deliver these homes to people who were affected during the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

With the first hand over in place, Minister Tevin Andrews said that from now onwards, the Government will be handing over additional homes every week until the process is complete. He emphasised that Thirty-six (36) Build Back Better Homes are presently under construction and three of them are located in Petite Martinique.

“While the process of constructing and delivering the homes is too long, the government is seeking to first help the vulnerable in rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.”

Highlighting other positive actions since July 1’s devastating hurricane, including the resumption of health and airport services, Minister Andrews called for continuous support locally, regionally and internationally, for the ongoing recovery effort.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament for St George’s Northeast Ron Redhead for providing his utmost support throughout the recovery process. According to Redhead, the Build Back Better Homes represent resilience and enhancement for Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Leanwall Perrotte also addressed the handover ceremony and lauded Minister Andrews. He said, “Your minister is very passionate about getting Carriacou back to normalcy and sometimes he pushes really hard and because of him, we are punching way above our weight.”

He further highlighted that following the passage of Beryl, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell was the first one to visit Carriacou and he was so displeased that he had to hold back his tears. Perrotte said that he is happy that seven months later, they are now handing over a brand-new build back better, more resilient, fully furnished home to the three families.

Not only this, but for recipients Florence Snagg, Kirt Joyette and Pamela Emmons it was a happy moment, and they expressed their deepest appreciation for their new homes. The Snagg Family of Hillsborough became the first official beneficiary of ‘Build Back Better’ project in Carriacou and Petite Martinique which was launched in September 2024, two months after Beryl’s destruction.

Notably, the Grenada Electricity Company has partnered with the Ministry through their Community Partnership Initiative to provide furnishings for the homes. Branch Manager Wallace Collins calls on other corporate citizens to do similar initiatives to help with the recovery process here.