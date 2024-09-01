DJ Bravo announces retirement from Caribbean Premier League

Playing for TKR in his illustrious career, DJ Bravo is recognized for being the highest wicket taker for the CPL. He took 128 wickets in 103 games while playing at an average of 22.40 and economy rate of 8.69

Caribbean Premier League 2024 is all set to be the final season for the West Indies legendary player- DJ Bravo as he announced his retirement from the format. The announcement was made before the opening game of Trinbago Knight Riders against SKN Patriots at Basseterre.

Playing for TKR in his illustrious career, DJ Bravo is recognized for being the highest wicket taker for the CPL. He took 128 wickets in 103 games while playing at an average of 22.40 and economy rate of 8.69. Bravo also made 1155 runs and the season has again come up for him to win other milestones for his career for the last time.

He also won three titles as the skipper of Knight Riders and SKN Patriots and five overall in the Caribbean Premier League. Bravo won the titles for TKR in 2017 and 2018 and then he captained St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and made the team won their first-ever title in CPL in 2021.

While announcing retirement, the 41-year-old cricketer expressed satisfaction and lauded his journey in the format. He said that this will be his last one and was looking forward to playing his final professional tournament in front of his Caribbean family.

He said that the Trinbago Knight Riders is the place where everything started for him and will end with his favourite team.

Notably, DJ Bravo ended his international T20 career three year ago during the West Indies’ early exit at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. He took the retirement from the Indian Premier League in 2023 and has also served as the bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings in the league.

He won the CPL championship as the side player in 2020 in which he became the first player to take 500 T20 wickets and made the team win the title.

DJ Bravo has proved himself in several formats, especially in the various matches of the T20 leagues across the globe. He also received several glories for being one of the decorated players of the Chennai Super Kings.

In 2021, he captained SKN Patriots and after that, Bravo returned to TKR while playing exceptionally for the team in the 2023 game. Along with his friends Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and others, he managed to reach the finals of the CPL 2023 and played the match against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Bravo will play his last tournament, and he also signed a contract with MI Emirates for the third season of ILT20 in the UAE.