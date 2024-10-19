West Indies misses chance to win T20 World Cup trophy

The second semi-final was held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium between the two teams on Friday in which the toss was won by New Zealand who decided to bat first.

Caribbean: West Indies women lost their chance to bring the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to their home after being beaten up by New Zealand by eight runs on Friday. Now, the finals will be held between South Africa and New Zealand on October 20 and will determine the winner of the trophy.

The second semi-final was held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium between the two teams on Friday in which the toss was won by New Zealand who decided to bat first. They set the target of 129 runs with the early fall of wickets as they lost 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Georgia Plimmer made 33 runs off 31 deliveries for New Zealand and Suzie Bates made 26 runs off 28 deliveries. Izzy Gaze made 20 runs off 14 deliveries and contributed to the total of the team.

From West Indies, Deandra Dottin made 33 runs off 22 deliveries and Afy Fletcher made 17 runs of 15 deliveries. Further, Hayley Matthews made 15 runs off 21 deliveries. However, the team was restricted by the bowlers from New Zealand.

Eden Carson from New Zealand took three wickets in her four over spell with 29 runs and was supported by Amelia Kerr took two wickets in her four over spell with 14 runs. Suzie Bates took one wicket in one over spell with six runs.

Deandra Dottin from West Indies took four wickets in her four spell with 22 runs. Afy Fletcher took two wickets in her three spell with 23 runs. Now, West Indies has lost its campaign to compete in the final tournament in the T20 World Cup. The match will be held on October 20, 2024 between two teams featuring South Africa and New Zealand.