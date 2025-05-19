Monday, 19th May 2025
Torrential rains bring floods, landslides across Trinidad

Amid the situation, an adverse weather alert issued Saturday has been extended until 6 pm today.

Trinidad and Tobago: There were growing reports of flooding across various parts of Trinidad on Sunday as adverse weather conditions affected the island and are expected to persist until 6 pm today (May 19, 2025). Since the last 24 hours, locals are taking to Facebook to share several footages capturing the damage being made by the torrential rains.  

Amid this situation, an adverse weather alert, which came into effect on Saturday was extended till 6 pm today. The Met Office has also warned of isolated thunderstorms along with gusty winds and street, flash flooding. The rain has now been falling for over 12 hours now, bringing several reports of flooding, landslides and fallen trees.  

 

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government also confirmed that most of the country’s 14 regional corporations were impacted which also means that farmers were not spared. In Aranguez, Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram attributed the dire situation they faced to years of neglect and has pledged to explore compassionate relief measures for those affected. 

 

The Minister noted that Aranjuez farmer Malcolm Joseph is once again faces the devastating effects of flooding and noted that this year he managed to salvage some of his crops, but much of his investment has already been lost in the rising waters.  

Laventille home about to collapse after torrential rains 

A house at Eastern Quarry, Laventille, is on the verge of collapse following recent torrential rains.  

The heavy downpour has severely compromised the structure, leaving residents fearful for their safety.  

 

Local authorities have been notified, and assessments are underway to determine the next steps. Community members are calling for urgent assistance to prevent a potential disaster. 

Two feet of floodwaters reports in Rio Claro 

Amid the heavy downpour in Trinidad, residents complained of serious losses with one resident Narisha Mohammed said that she lost several items of flood waters. The resident also recalled that around 6 am on Sunday there was estimated two feet of water under her residence. Mohammed reported that it was the highest level of floodwaters she has witnessed in quite some time. 

Mayaro Corporation Chairman Raymond Cozier also reported numerous reports of flooding across Rio Clara including Poole Valley, Bucket Corner, Rampaul Trace and Crapaud Flat.  

Trinidad and Tobago on verge of 2025 Wet Season 

As the rain continues to fall, weather experts argue that Trinidad and Tobago might be on the verge of 2025 Wet Season. The initial Yellow Level Adverse Alert on Friday was soon upgraded to Flood Watch on Sunday as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms developed around 2 am and peaked in the hours around sunrise.  

 

The alert was updated with the time being extended till 6 pm today. Experts reported that in some areas across the island, rain fell consistently for 12 hours and still continues. 

Monica Walker

