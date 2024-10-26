St Kitts and Nevis: 9-year-old to receive medical assistance in Trinidad under Children's Medical Fund

The child suffered an injury on his arm after he was attacked by a shark or other marine life last month while swimming and received initial treatment at JNF General Hospital.

St Kitts and Nevis: A nine-year old boy named Haziek will travel overseas for medical care with the help of Children’s Medical Fund as he received injury as a result of a bite while swimming. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who expressed delight in providing medical care to needy children.

He shared glimpses on the social media and promised that the government will compensate the finances for the treatment of the children who recently got injured. The child suffered an injury on his arm after he was attacked by a shark or other marine life last month while swimming and received initial treatment at JNF General Hospital.

However, doctors recommended further treatment for the proper recovery after PM Drew announced his medical care in the foreign country. Now, he will travel to Trinidad for further treatment and PM Drew added that Haziek is a charming little boy who has been so brave through this experience.

He noted that the child will travel overseas for further medical care and stated that this will enhance his condition and save him from other complications. PM Drew also extended gratitude to the Pediatric Assistance League of St Kitts and Nevis (PALS) for collaborating with the Children’s Medical Fund of the government.

He said that the medical fund has been providing continued excellent in assisting the sick children who are unable to receive sufficient medical care due to the less finances and other lack of facilities.

PM Drew mentioned that the collaboration with PALS has been showcasing great excellence in helping the children with proper medical attention. He noted that they are making it possible for this young boy to have a chance at a healthy life.

The collaboration has also received appreciation from the public as the medical fund will also enhance the health sector in St Kitts and Nevis by providing proper financial assistance.

Children's Medical Fund

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew launched the Children's Medical Fund in 2022 and the funding for the first patient was approved in October 2022. In the first funding, Ju’Niyah travelled to Barbados for her 10 months of medical treatment and chemotherapy at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew noted that access to quality health is not a privilege, but a basic human right and to that end, the government has been working to ensure financial assistance for the common citizens.

He also announced that the Children’s Medical Fund has turned out to be massive success as no child between one to four have been died in 2023 due to the facility. PM Drew noted that they will now extend the fund to assist sick pregnant women.