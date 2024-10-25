Youth across St Kitts and Nevis discusses Sustainable Island State Agenda at Pre-COP 29 Forum

The main aim of the forum was also generating thoughts and positive perception among the youth about the sustainable environment.

St Kitts and Nevis: Youth across the primary and secondary school levels of St Kitts and Nevis have been gathered in the recently concluded Pre-COP 29 Youth Forum. Hosted by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, the forum is designed to introduce the students and the youth to the sustainable island state agenda of the government.

The main aim of the forum was also generating thoughts and positive perception among the youth about the sustainable environment. With the distinguished presentations, the forum shed light on the significance of the sustainable agenda for the survival of the small island nations like St Kitts and Nevis that are prone to the impacts of climate change.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also interacted with the young people from across St Kitts and Nevis at the forum. He also delivered presentations on the areas and initiatives for the vision of becoming a sustainable island state.

During the interacting with the younger generation, he emphasized the issues faced by the small states due to climate change, despite contributing almost nothing towards its impacts. He listened to the opinions of the younger participants and asked them about their ideas of reducing the emission of carbon footprints.

The forum was also used to aware the students about the mission of transforming St Kitts and Nevis into Sustainable Island State by 2035. The forum was held at the Royal St Kitts Hotel on October 23, 2024, featuring exclusive question and answer segment with Prime Minister Dr Drew, information sessions from climate experts and other remarks from government ministers.

While appreciating youth, he remarked that the forum has remained successful as they received positive response for the youth of St Kitts and Nevis who have given productive ideas to achieve sustainable agenda. He said that their contribution towards the issue of climate change could lead to the formation of a safe and secure society and the planet.

PM Drew also encouraged them to let their voices be heard and to become staunch advocates, citing, "We have to collaborate in the fight against the sustainable island state and work for the betterment of the current and future generations.”

He noted that the awareness among the younger people is significant for the safety and security of the planet, and they will come up with innovative and bold thoughts to enhance the advocacy of the country for climate justice and adaptation.

Topics discussed at the forum

The first topic of the forum was included the outlining of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United States and the ways of fulfilling it. The second topic of the discussion was the seven key pillars of the government of St Kitts and Nevis to achieve the agenda.

The third topic touched upon the National Development Planning Framework, and how does climate change affects bodies. The forum also discussed the ways of what St Kitts and Nevis, and its citizens can do to build community resilience and more.

The sustainable island state agenda will be guided by the seven pillars such as Green Energy Transition, Food Security, Economic Diversification, Sustainable Industries, the Creative Economy, COVID-19 Recovery and Social Protection.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew noted that the agenda will enhance the future of the younger generation as all voices will be heard on the issue of the emission of the carbon footprints. He added that this is important for the students of St Kitts and Nevis who are the future of the country to known about the issue of the Earth planet.

The younger generation could be strong advocates for mitigating the destructive impacts of climate change on the lives of the small island nation.

Minister of State for Youth Empowerment- Isalean Phillip talked about the forum and noted that the challenges posed by the climate change is quite destructive for the countries like St Kitts and Nevis. She said that the issues of the environment and climate change could be resolved with the effective contribution of the younger generation as they are innovative and bold about their works and steps towards the protection of mother earth.

Notably, the Pre-COP 29 forum was also aimed to shed light on the mission of the much-anticipated COP 29 which is scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, 2024.