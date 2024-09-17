Trinidad: Missing cousins found stabbed to death in Sea Lots

Trinidad and Tobago: The decomposing bodies of two cousins who were reported missing were found stabbed to death inside a mangrove at Pioneer Drive in Sea Lots, Trinidad on Sunday, September 15, 2024.



The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Rykell Doonah of Cumberbatch Street, Arouca, and 22-year-old Rikell Cumberbatch of Samaroo Village Arima.



According to the information, the cousins were found in the mangrove in Sea Lots and were stabbed to death, according to the autopsy report.



It was said that both the victims were reported missing on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Following the discovery, the relatives of two missing cousins positively identified their bodies at the Forensic Sciences Centre on Monday, 16th September 2024.



Both cousins were last seen around 10am on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Arima after they dropped off a friend at Samaroo Village. They stated they were heading to Arouca but their car was found one hour later in the bush.



The car, a blue Mazda Reg. No. PDY 5115, which was rented by one of the men, was found abandoned in some bushes at By-Pass Road, Blanchisseuse Road in Arima.



While the police said that they are continuing investigations into the tragic incident, they said that they have not yet determined any reason for the killing.



The police are seeking to interview the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased to get leads behind these murders.



The incident has sent shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago, with people taking to social media to express their shock over the circumstances that led to the murders.



“This is very, very tragic. I pray that their souls find peace and that these killers are brought to justice,” wrote a user named Isabella, while another user said, “Who rented those young men a car? Not no rentals. The age is 25 to rent a vehicle. Sorry to hear this. Why? Condolences to the families. Hope this gets solved.”



