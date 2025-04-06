Julien Alfred clocks 36.05s to defeat Shericka Jackson at Miramar Invitational 300m

The race featured Shericka Jackson, a two-time 200m world champion and Julien Alfred, one of the Caribbean's emerging sprint stars.

Saint Lucia: Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred kicked off her 2025 outdoor season with an impressive victory over Jamaican sprint star Shericka Jackson in the 300m at the Miramar Invitational in the United States on Saturday (April 5).

According to the information, the race brought together Jackson, the two-time 200m world champion and Alfred, one of the Caribbean’s rising sprint talents.

Jackson got off to a strong start during the race, leading through the curve, but Alfred powered home to win in a national record of 36.05 seconds. Jackson finished close behind the Saint Lucian sprint sensation in a time of 36.13 seconds while Ivory Coast’s Jessika Gbai stood third after finishing in a time of 36.24 seconds.

As Alfred won the race, there was much support for Julien with cheering and excitement from Saint Lucians in the stands. The support was overwhelming as they cheered on the champion following which Alfred ran towards the stands and shook hands with several of them.

In a post-race interview, she expressed her thrill over the victory and expressed her gratitude to everyone who has been supporting her during this journey.

Julien Alfred did not wait to catch her breath before inspiring others after her victory in the 300m at the Miramar Invitation and urged the youth to continue working hard and never ever give up on their dreams.

Following the victory, the social media was flooded with fans and government members taking to Facebook to congratulate the 23-year-old star.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre asked the locals to join him in congratulating the champion and added, “You continue to inspire and make us proud.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire said, “Congratulations to our Olympic medalist and Tourism Ambassador, Julien Alfred, on her victory at the Miramar Invitational Finals on April 5th. In true Julien style, she took the opportunity to thank and inspire her fans after the race.”