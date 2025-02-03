Olympic Champion Julien Alfred wins 300m season opener, sets new national record

After her victory, Julien Alfred confirmed she would focus on the 300m and 400m in the 2025 indoor season.

Saint Lucia: Olympic Champion Julien Alfred posted a new national record in the 300m to win the event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday. This marked the first of her victory in 2025.

According to the information, Alfred sprints her way to a 36.16 victory and Saint Lucian record in the women’s 300 meter at NB Indoor Grand Prix. The female dominated since the start, clocking splits of 11.83 at 100m and 23.18 at 200m before powering to the finish line.

Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain finished 2nd in a personal best of 36.87 and was left trailing in her wake while Emma Montoya from France rounded out the podium at 3rd spot with a time of 38.37.

Following the victory, Julien Alfred revealed that she would stick to 300m and 400m in the 2025 indoor season. She said that her coach has been working really hard with her and added that both of them are working on her endurance and strength as well. Alfred said that now she is looking forward to working with her coach to get that done.

The Tourism Ambassador of Saint Lucia was also seen wearing the destination’s insignia on her race kit as she took to the tracks in the 300m female Champion of the 2025 NB Indoor Grand Prix race.

As a high-profile athlete competing on an international stage, her display of the logo showcases Saint Lucia to an international audience, enhancing the brand recognition of the island and positioning it as a destination worth exploring.

Notably, Alfred had a successful Paris Olympic campaign as she won the 100 meter race by outpacing the reigning World Champion, Sha’Carri Richardson. Her victory also set the national record, and she became the first Olympic gold medallist from Saint Lucia. Moreover, she won a silver in the 200m race, winning two Olympic medals in 2024.

Her first victory of 2025 was also lauded by government officials in Saint Lucia as Prime Minister Philip J Pierre took to Facebook and said, “Congratulations to our Champion, Julien Alfred, on securing the victory in 36.16sec at the women’s 300m race, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix held in Boston.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire noted, “Our Tourism Ambassador continues to shine and put Saint Lucia on the map! Congrats to Julien Alfred on winning the Women’s 300M at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston today!"