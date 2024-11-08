Saint Lucia's tourism ambassador Julien Alfred highlights pressing needs in address to UK Parliament

Saint Lucia: The Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador of Saint Lucia made an official visit to the officials of the British Parliament during the United Kingdom visit this week.



She addressed the members of the parliament and noted that she was honored to be there, both as an Olympic Champion and the tourism ambassador for Saint Lucia.



She extended her heartfelt gratitude for a long standing friendship and partnership between the United Kingdom and Saint Lucia and outlined, "This relationship has contributed greatly to our shared goals, our culture, and our people."



Saint Lucia is often celebrated for its breathtaking landscape and warmth and resilience of the people, she further added.



Alfred emphasized that however, like many nations, Saint Lucia also face pressing challenges and among them, the impact of climate change. "Our nation is vulnerable for rising sea levels and extreme weather, which threaten our environment and our way of life," she noted.



In addition to climate change, the tourism ambassador said that the island nation also face issues related to healthcare and education as the locals deserve robust health services and quality education, which are fundamental to a thriving society but with limited resources.



According to Julien Alfred, addressing these needs remains an ongoing struggle and moreover, she comes from a community where young men and women are eager to contribute yet many find employment opportunities that match their skills and ambitions.



Alfred continued to say, "We have the potential and the drive, but often lack the resources to fully realize them. This is why investments in education, vocational training and economic development is a crucial is a crucial is crucial story for Saint Lucia's future."





As tourism ambassador, she invited everyone to continue support for her country through many collaborative efforts. "We enhance sustainable development, protect to protect our environment and empower the youth, the youth of Saint Lucia. I do want to say again, thank you for your steadfast friendship to Saint Lucia and together we can achieve remarkable things. I am sure you will join me now too," said Julien Alfred.



The Tourism Ambassador, in her role, is doing her best job while promoting the island nation on an international level.