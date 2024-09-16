Saint Lucia secures $75M loan to complete St Jude Hospital reconstruction

The Government of Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the Saudi Fund for Development, signed contracts with local and Saudi Arabian firms to complete the reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital. The contract signed on September 13, 2024, aims to reconstruct the hospital damaged in a 2009 fire.



According to the information, the concessional loan of $75 million from the SFD will assist in advancing the new hospital with 100 beds and advanced medical facilities, which will ultimately improve healthcare access for households.



The signing ceremony on Friday was attended by SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad and Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and marked a major step in the country's healthcare development.



During the ceremony, PM Pierre noted, "As we gather to finalize and confirm contracts for the reconstruction of the Saint Jude Hospital, we are not merely laying the foundation to ensure total completion and commissioning of this important healthcare project, but cementing our commitment to the health and prosperity of our nation."



He said that his government promises and is determined to complete the hospital for the people of Saint Lucia.



While calling the story of the hospital as one of 'resilience' and 'resolve', the Prime Minister said, "In 2009, a devastating fire reduced it to ashes, leaving a void in our healthcare system."



He added that the road to recovery was marked with challenges and marred by delays that have ignited much debate and concern among the people but these setbacks have only strengthened the government's resolve to rebuild better, stronger and more resilient.



He also took the opportunity to thank the government of Saudi Arabia for their assistance in helping his administration to secure funds to complete St Jude.



PM Pierre emphasised that two contracts were signed with the first being the supervision contract $2.9 million which is a testament to international cooperation involving a joint venture between a Saudi firm and Caribbean consulting engineers from Saint Lucia and the second contract is an execution of works contract valued at 63 million USD.



"It brings together the Arab Construction Company and Construction and Industrial Equipment Limited in a joint venture. Together, these companies will spearhead the procurement and construction efforts that will transform Saint Jude Hospital into a state-of-the-art institution," he added.



This significant loan will allow the government of Saint Lucia to reconstruct the hospital and equip it with state-of-the-art technologies.