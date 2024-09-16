Monday, 16th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia secures $75M loan to complete St Jude Hospital reconstruction

The concessional loan of $75 million from the SFD will assist in advancing the new hospital with 100 beds and advanced medical facilities, which will ultimately improve healthcare access for households.

Monday, 16th September 2024

The Government of Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the Saudi Fund for Development, signed contracts with local and Saudi Arabian firms to complete the reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital. The contract signed on September 13, 2024, aims to reconstruct the hospital damaged in a 2009 fire.

According to the information, the concessional loan of $75 million from the SFD will assist in advancing the new hospital with 100 beds and advanced medical facilities, which will ultimately improve healthcare access for households.

The signing ceremony on Friday was attended by SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad and Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and marked a major step in the country's healthcare development. 

During the ceremony, PM Pierre noted, "As we gather to finalize and confirm contracts for the reconstruction of the Saint Jude Hospital, we are not merely laying the foundation to ensure total completion and commissioning of this important healthcare project, but cementing our commitment to the health and prosperity of our nation."

He said that his government promises and is determined to complete the hospital for the people of Saint Lucia. 

While calling the story of the hospital as one of 'resilience' and 'resolve', the Prime Minister said, "In 2009, a devastating fire reduced it to ashes, leaving a void in our healthcare system."

He added that the road to recovery was marked with challenges and marred by delays that have ignited much debate and concern among the people but these setbacks have only strengthened the government's resolve to rebuild better, stronger and more resilient.

He also took the opportunity to thank the government of Saudi Arabia for their assistance in helping his administration to secure funds to complete St Jude.

PM Pierre emphasised that two contracts were signed with the first being the supervision contract $2.9 million which is a testament to international cooperation involving a joint venture between a Saudi firm and Caribbean consulting engineers from Saint Lucia and the second contract is an execution of works contract valued at 63 million USD. 

"It brings together the Arab Construction Company and Construction and Industrial Equipment Limited in a joint venture. Together, these companies will spearhead the procurement and construction efforts that will transform Saint Jude Hospital into a state-of-the-art institution," he added. 

This significant loan will allow the government of Saint Lucia to reconstruct the hospital and equip it with state-of-the-art technologies. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Mark Brantley.
Uncategorised

Nevis assembly passes two bills unopposed

Monday, 16th September 2024

©Benjamin Parker
Uncategorised

St Kitts: Two ‘shooting with intent’ incidents investigated

Monday, 16th September 2024

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves
Uncategorised

Don't blame Skerrit or Mottley over Ross University move, says Gonsalves

Monday, 16th September 2024

Minister of Education Trinidad and Tobago Nyan Gadsby-Dolly
Uncategorised

T&T: SEA exam postponed, now to be held on July 1, 2021

Monday, 16th September 2024

PM of St Lucia Allen Chastanet with kids.
Uncategorised

St Lucia: PM Allen Chastanet recalls decade-old campaigning days

Monday, 16th September 2024

PM Drew joins residents at Easter Egg Hunt, celebrates Good Friday (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Drew joins residents at Easter Egg Hunt, celebrates Good Friday

Monday, 16th September 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Tourism Minsitry calls villages to register for UN Best Tourism Village 2024 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Tourism Minsitry calls villages to register for UN B...

Monday, 16th September 2024

World Court makes history, delivers first-ever advisory opinion on climate change (Representative Image)
Caribbean

World Court makes history, delivers first-ever advisory opinion on climat...

Monday, 16th September 2024