Olympic champion Julien Alfred set to participate in her final sprint event for 2024 ahead of homecoming

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic Gold Medalist - Julien Alfred is all set to compete in her final sprint event at the global level for 2024 today. She will participate in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League in Brussels as the excitement has been built for her game against World Champion Sha’Carri’ Richardson.

The event will kickstart at 3: 00 pm as in the last event of the league, Alfred won the silver medal and Richardson won the gold. After competing in her last spring event for 2024, Olympic champion will return to her home- Saint Lucia where the citizens and the governments are planning grand celebration events to honour her Paris achievements.

The old rivalry between Alfred and Richardson buzzed the stage at the Brussels Diamond League as the stadium was sold out in the last event between them, which was recently held in Zurich in August 2024.

In an interview, Julien Alfred expressed delight in receiving immense support from her country and other people worldwide. She said,” “I never run against anyone, I do it for myself and just want to finish the season in style. For the same reason, I’m not focused on times either. I am looking forward to going to Saint Lucia, just to celebrate with my country.”

A comprehensive program has been designed by Saint Lucia for the welcome ceremony of 23-year-old athlete Julien Alfred who brought huge glory for the country by winning first-ever Gold Medal at Olympics.

The government announced events for homecoming celebration and stated that the activities will kickstart on September 24, 2024 with her arrival at Hewanorra International Airport. After that, the motorcade rally will be hosted from the airport to Gros Islet.

On September 25, 2024, the rallies around schools at the Soufriere Mini Stadium and at the La Resource Playing Field Dennery with morning and afternoon session will honour her achievements.

The unveiling of an Iconic Mural will be held on September 26, 2024 on Ciceron Primary Shool and the National concert on September 27, 2024 will culminate the celebration. The concert will be held at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground at 4: 00 pm.

Besides this, September 27, 2024 has been declared as Julien Alfred Day and an announcement of the public holiday has also been made to honour her. Saint Lucians are encouraged to come out in their numbers to extend welcome to athlete.

Alfred became the first athlete from Saint Lucia to win an Olympic gold Medal, creating history by winning the 100m in 10.72 seconds. It has set a new National Record and secured the silver medal in the 200m in a time of 22.08 seconds at the Paris Olympic Games in August 2024.