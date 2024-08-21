PM Terrance Drew unveils 'Sound Your Future' Music Camp to nurture youth's talent

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Monday, marked the official launch of the highly anticipated ‘Sound Your Future’ Music Summer Camp 2024.



This week-long initiative spearheaded by the PM will run under the theme of ‘Building Our Own Unique Sound to Create a Future We Love to Hear.’



According to the information, the summer camp is designed in a way that it nurtures and develops the musical talents of participants and provides them with an ideal stage to learn, grow and create.



The Prime Minister remarked that the music summer camp is more than just a event, it is a movement towards building a future which resonates with the sounds of friendship, creativity as well as positive change.



During the opening ceremony of the summer camp, it was noted that its significant objective is to focus on the holistic development of each participant. The camp strives to nurture musical talent by offering several opportunities for young children to refine and enhance their skills while also serving as a platform to discover and foster new talent.



PM Drew in partnership with the National Calypso Monarch Queen Independent executed this initiative as a means to not only enhance music skills but also to develop well rounded individuals who can contribute to the society in a positive manner.



In addition to this, it was also reported that the camp will expose each individual to a variety of musical styles while broadening their creative horizons. Apart from music, the Sound Your Future summer camp will also highlight the significant of building long lasting frienships among particpants and will encourage the development of healthy lifestyle.



The opening ceremony was addressed by Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle who outlined the importance of building such environments which offers alternatives to negative influences.



She said that the camp provides a safe space for the youth to engage in constructive activities while preventing them from falling into high risk situations.



Hazelle continued to say that the upcoming Creative Arts Centre will offer young creatives with future opportunities while ensuring that they have the spaces needed to show their talents following which they can contribute highly to the cultural heritage of St Kitts and Nevis.