Saint Lucia breaks ground on Anse Ferre Lookout in Ciceron, completion expected in 9 months

Saint Lucia: The Anse Ferre Lookout Point in Ciceron, Saint Lucia is all set to completed within the next nine months, transforming the community with a new visitor’s center, marine conservation park and restaurant. The project is part of the Ministry of Tourism’s green tourism push and is expected to be one of the most modern in design and functionality.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Tourism officially launched this exciting project in Ciceron. The Ministry of Tourism at a Sod Turning Ceremony, shared the progress of the Anse Ferre Lookout Project as it relates to the contract award and commencement of works.

Tourism Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire stressed that the project must directly benefit residents, aligning with efforts to increase local ownership in the tourism sector.

During a site visit, Hilaire shared the progress and said that the Anse Ferre Lookout forms part of a number of other planned touristic development projects island-wide and the project is aimed at diversifying the product offering while also building linkages with the local community.

Reportedly, this development is the first inclusive green project of the Ministry and is being undertaken with the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies integrated to minimise the ecological footprint of the island.

Dr Hilaire said that the Anse Ferre Lookout project will create an environment that provides a unique, immersive and memorable experience for both residents and visitors as it boasts a design layout inspired by the cashew nut.

He added that this project must belong to the community and is part of the thrust to get more locals to own sections of the tourism industry.

While considering the environmental effects, Ernest Hilaire said that in an effort to preserve the environment, any indigenous trees removed will be replanted elsewhere. Additionally, there will be limited clearance of trees on the cliff area, especially to the west and south of the site, to limit the potential soil erosion and rockslides to preserve energy.