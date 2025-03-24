Saint Lucia gears up for cruise boom: 17 vessels to bring over 30,000 visitors by month-end

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the development on social media, expressing the joy of seeing visitors be inspired by the beauty of the destination.

Saint Lucia is looking forward to welcoming 17 more cruise vessels this month with over 45 cruises having already made their calls to the destination since the beginning of March 2025. According to the information, these 17 vessels will arrive between the period from March 25 to March 31, 2025, with a whopping 30,699 visitors.

While sharing the development through social media, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted, “It's always a great feeling when visitors can step out and be inspired by our beautiful destination.”

Four cruises will be arriving tomorrow including Silver Ray, Viking Sea, Le Ballot and Star Pride and will dock at Port Castries with 728, 930, 180 and 208 passengers respectively. The next day on Wednesday, Explorer of the Seas and Sea Dream 1 will arrive simultaneously with 4029 and 112 passengers.

Meanwhile, the next day on March 27, three cruises will arrive-Norwegian Viva, Eurodam and AIDAbella, bringing thousands of passengers and boosting the overall economy. Two other magnificent vessels-Mein Schiff 2 and Resilient Lady will arrive on March 28 with 3132 and 2770 passengers respectively.

Furthermore, March 29 will witness the arrival of Marella Discovery and Evrima followed by Marella Voyager and Star Pride on the next day. The month will end with the arrival of two cruises Star Pride and MSC Virtuosa with 208 and 6334 cruise visitors.

Cruise Schedule for Saint Lucia (March 25 to 31)

Tuesday, March 25

Silver Ray – 728 passengers

Viking Sea – 930 passengers

Le Ballot – 180 passengers

Star Pride – 208 passengers

Wednesday, March 26

Explorer of the Seas – 4029 passengers

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers

Thursday, March 27

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers

Eurodam – 2104 passengers

AIDAbella – 2500 passengers

Friday, March 28

Mein Schiff 2 – 3132 passengers

Resilient Lady – 2770 passengers

Saturday, March 29

Marella Discovery – 1830 passengers

Evrima – 293 passengers

Sunday, March 30

Marella Voyager – 1912 passengers

Star Pride – 208 passengers

Monday, March 31

Star Pride – 208 passengers

MSC Virtuosa – 6334 passengers