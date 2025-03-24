Saint Lucia gears up for cruise boom: 17 vessels to bring over 30,000 visitors by month-end
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the development on social media, expressing the joy of seeing visitors be inspired by the beauty of the destination.
Saint Lucia is looking forward to welcoming 17 more cruise vessels this month with over 45 cruises having already made their calls to the destination since the beginning of March 2025. According to the information, these 17 vessels will arrive between the period from March 25 to March 31, 2025, with a whopping 30,699 visitors.
While sharing the development through social media, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted, “It's always a great feeling when visitors can step out and be inspired by our beautiful destination.”
Four cruises will be arriving tomorrow including Silver Ray, Viking Sea, Le Ballot and Star Pride and will dock at Port Castries with 728, 930, 180 and 208 passengers respectively. The next day on Wednesday, Explorer of the Seas and Sea Dream 1 will arrive simultaneously with 4029 and 112 passengers.
Meanwhile, the next day on March 27, three cruises will arrive-Norwegian Viva, Eurodam and AIDAbella, bringing thousands of passengers and boosting the overall economy. Two other magnificent vessels-Mein Schiff 2 and Resilient Lady will arrive on March 28 with 3132 and 2770 passengers respectively.
Furthermore, March 29 will witness the arrival of Marella Discovery and Evrima followed by Marella Voyager and Star Pride on the next day. The month will end with the arrival of two cruises Star Pride and MSC Virtuosa with 208 and 6334 cruise visitors.
Cruise Schedule for Saint Lucia (March 25 to 31)
Tuesday, March 25
Silver Ray – 728 passengers
Viking Sea – 930 passengers
Le Ballot – 180 passengers
Star Pride – 208 passengers
Wednesday, March 26
Explorer of the Seas – 4029 passengers
SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers
Thursday, March 27
Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers
Eurodam – 2104 passengers
AIDAbella – 2500 passengers
Friday, March 28
Mein Schiff 2 – 3132 passengers
Resilient Lady – 2770 passengers
Saturday, March 29
Marella Discovery – 1830 passengers
Evrima – 293 passengers
Sunday, March 30
Marella Voyager – 1912 passengers
Star Pride – 208 passengers
Monday, March 31
Star Pride – 208 passengers
MSC Virtuosa – 6334 passengers
