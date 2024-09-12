Winair launches new services to Saint Lucia, St Vincent for Winter 24/25

According to the information, the air carrier will be utilizing its ATR 42 aircraft for these routes and will offer the passengers enhanced services beginning from November 15.

Winair has announced the launch of its new flights for this winter season to the islands of Saint Lucia and St Vincent. With these flights, the airline is set to offer seamless connections between St Maarten, Barbados, St Vincent, Martinique and Dominica to Saint Lucia.

According to the information, the air carrier will be utilizing its ATR 42 aircraft for these routes and will offer the passengers enhanced services beginning from November 15.

These new flights will allow for more possibilities to travel to and from Saint Lucia or St Vincent throughout the region as travellers will have same day connection options to several destinations including Antigua, Saba, St Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis, St Barth and Tortola.

Following the announcement of these new services, Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia Dr Ernest Hilaire said that he is excited to welcome the airline’s expansion into the island and this development showcases the commitment of the island nation to enhancing regional connectivity, especially towards the northern Caribbean as well as French Markets.

He also said that these new flights will create more opportunities for tourism and business in the Caribbean region which will benefit both residents and visitors alike.

The schedule of flights to and from Saint Lucia is as follows:

Saint Lucia to St. Maarten:

Monday (WM-864): Departs 07:00, Arrives 09:45 (2 stops)

Tuesday (WM-871): Departs 11:40, Arrives 14:35 (1 stop)

Wednesday (WM-852): Departs 07:15, Arrives 10:35 (2 stops)

Thursday (WM-866): Departs 07:00, Arrives 09:35 (1 stop)

Friday (WM-872): Departs 07:00, Arrives 10:45 (1 stop)

Departs 07:00, Arrives 10:45 (1 stop) Saturday (WM-873): Departs 13:05, Arrives 14:35 (non-stop)

St. Maarten to Saint Lucia:

Tuesday (WM-871): Departs 09:45, Arrives 11:15 (non-stop)

Tuesday (WM-851): Departs 16:00, Arrives 19:45 (2 stops)

Thursday (WM-851): Departs 15:15, Arrives 19:00 (2 stops)

Saturday (WM-873): Departs 09:45, Arrives 12:40 (1 stop)

Sunday (WM-865): Departs 16:30, Arrives 19:15 (2 stops)

Saint Lucia to Dominica:

Monday (WM-864): Departs 07:00, Arrives 08:20 (1 stop)

Friday (WM-872): Departs 07:00, Arrives 08:20 (1 stop)

Dominica to Sain Lucia:

Tuesday (WM-851): Departs 17:25, Arrives 19:00 (1 stop)

Thursday (WM-851): Departs 17:25, Arrives 19:00 (1 stop)

Sunday (WM-865): Departs 17:30, Arrives 19:15 (1 stop)

Saint Lucia to Barbados:

Wednesday (WM-852): Departs 07:15, Arrives 08:00 (non-stop)

Friday (WM-872): Departs 07:00, Arrives 07:45 (non-stop)

Barbados to Saint Lucia:

Tuesday (WM-851): Departs 19:00, Arrives 19:45 (non-stop)

Thursday (WM-851): Departs 19:00, Arrives 19:45 (non-stop)

Saint Lucia to Fort de France:

Monday (WM-864): Departs 07:00, Arrives 07:20 (non-stop)

Wednesday (from 01 Feb 2025): Departs 07:00, Arrives 07:20 (non-stop)

Fort de France to Saint Lucia:

Thursday (from 01 Feb 2025): Departs 19:15, Arrives 19:35 (non-stop)

Sunday (WM-865): Departs 18:55, Arrives 19:15 (non-stop)

Saint Lucia to St. Vincent:

Tuesday (WM-871): Departs 11:40, Arrives 12:10 (non-stop)

St. Vincent to Saint Lucia:

Saturday (WM-873): Departs 12:10, Arrives 12:40 (non-stop)

Connecting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent:

St. Vincent to St. Maarten:

Tuesday (WM-871): Departs 12:35, Arrives 14:35 (non-stop)

Saturday (WM-873): Departs 12:10, Arrives 14:35 (1 stop)

St. Maarten to St. Vincent:

Tuesday (WM-871): Departs 09:45, Arrives 12:10 (1 stop)

Saturday (WM-873): Departs 09:45, Arrives 11:45 (non-stop)

St. Vincent to Saint Lucia:

Saturday (WM-873): Departs 12:10, Arrives 12:40 (non-stop)

Saint Lucia to St. Vincent: