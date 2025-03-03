Saint Lucia gears up for massive cruise boom with over 34k passengers expected this week

Saint Lucia saw a surge in cruise arrivals this week, with Britannia, Seabourn Ovation and Marella Voyager bringing thousands of passengers, boosting tourism and benefiting local tour guides and cab drivers.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome a whopping capacity of 34,589 cruise passengers this week between March 2 and 9, 2025. These visitors will arrive aboard 16 cruises, all of which are set to dock at Port Castries.

While sharing the development, the authority said, “The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is pleased to highlight another vibrant week in the cruise industry. An approximate capacity of 34,589 cruise passengers are anticipated to visit our lovely island between March 2nd and 9th, 2025. We eagerly anticipate the positive economic impact these arrivals will bring to our destination.”

The week kicked off on Sunday with the arrival of three cruises including Britannia, Seabourn Ovation and Marella Voyager, which brought thousands of passengers which explored the capital city Castries and several of them also chose to go on scheduled tours and excursions, giving huge business to tour guides and cab drivers.

Today, the island will be welcoming luxurious cruise MSC Virtuosa which is expected to bring a huge number of passengers totaling to 6,334. The week will continue on March 4 with the arrival of two cruises simultaneously including Resilient Lady and Ilma.

Meanwhile, on March 5 Freedom of the Seas and AIDAperla will be arriving to the island’s shores bringing 4515 and 3400 passengers respectively. The following day Norwegian Viva and Eurodam will dock at Port Castries with 3132 and 2104 passengers and on March 7 three cruises will arrive simultaneously including Royal Clipper, Vision of the Seas and Emerald Sakara.

March 8 will witness the arrival of two cruises Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 and the week will end with a smaller vessel Royal Clipper arriving on March 9 with 227 passengers.

These hundreds and thousands of passengers arriving to the island within this week is anticipated to give a major push to the overall economy of the island, said the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Complete Cruise Schedule for Saint Lucia (March 2 to 9)

March 2 – Britannia (4324 passengers)

March 2 – Seabourn Ovation (604 passengers)

March 2 – Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

March 3 – MSC Virtuosa (6334 passengers)

March 4 – Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

March 4 – Ilma (448 passengers)

March 5 – Freedom of the Seas (4515 passengers)

March 5 – AIDAperla (3400 passengers)

March 6 – Norwegian Viva (3132 passengers)

March 6 – Eurodam (2104 passengers)

March 7 – Vision of the Seas (2435 passengers)

March 7 – Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

March 7 – Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)

March 8 – Marella Discovery (1830 passengers)

March 8 – Marella Discovery (1832 passengers)

March 9 – Royal Clipper (227 passengers)