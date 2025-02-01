Saint Lucia expects 36,000 cruise visitors this month

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority highlighted that the cruise sector is essential to the island's economy, offering job creation, business opportunities, and economic growth for thousands of Saint Lucians.

Saint Lucia is expecting over 36,000 cruise visitors in February with an increase in arrivals at Port Castries, Soufrière and Vieux Fort. The island is set to welcome a whopping 36000 visitors within a week aboard 25 vessels, marking a great start to this month.

On Friday, February 7, 2025, the island will be welcoming seven cruise ships with over 6500 cruise passengers, marking a significant day for the industry.

The week will begin with the arrival of five cruises simultaneously on February 2. These cruises will include Britannia, Viking Sea, Freewinds, Mein Schiff 3 and Wind Spirit, bringing hundreds and thousands of guests to the island.

The following day on February 3 Odyssey of the Seas, Wind Spirit and Marella Voyager will be arriving to the island nation while on February 4 Costa Fascinosa will arrive with 3780 passengers.

The week will continue with the arrival of Sea Cloud Spirit on February 5 and Silver Moon on February 6. Norwegian Viva, Vision of the Seas, Royal Clipper, Evirma, Emerald Sakara, Le Champlin and Sea Cloud will be docking simultaneously at Port Castries on February 7.

The week will end with four cruises docking in Saint Lucia on February 9. These include Viking Sea, Silver Moon, Majestic Princess and Royal Clipper

“As we welcome more visitors to our shores, we focus on delivering an unforgettable experience that strengthens our position as a top-tier cruise destination,” it added.

Complete Saint Lucia cruise schedule from February 2-9

Sunday, 2: Britannia (4324), Viking Sea (930), Freewinds (540), Mein Schiff 3 (2506), Wind Spirit (148)

Monday, 3: Odyssey of the Seas (4905), Wind Spirit (148), Marella Voyager (1912)

Tuesday, 4: Costa Fascinosa (3780)

Wednesday, 5: Sea Cloud Spirit (136)

Thursday, 6: Silver Moon (623)

Friday, 7: Norwegian Viva (3221), Vision of the Seas (2435), Royal Clipper (227), Evirma (293), Emerald Sakara (100), Le Champlin (184), Sea Cloud (64)

Saturday, 8: AIDAperla (3400)

Sunday, 9: Viking Sea (930), Silver Moon (623), Majestic Princess (3560), Royal Clipper (227)