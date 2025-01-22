Wednesday, 22nd January 2025
Dominica issues weather alert, unstable conditions to bring strong winds & showers

Forecasters have warned of moderate sea conditions with waves reaching up to 8 feet along the eastern and western coastlines.

The Meteorological Office of Dominica is advising general public about unstable weather conditions over the next 24 hours. Reportedly, the unsettled weather will bring increased cloudiness and scattered showers along with breezy to windy conditions due to a frontal trough which is affecting the island.  

While alerting the locals, the Met Office said that high winds from a nearby high-pressure system will cause low-level convergence which will further enhance cloud cover.  

Talking about sea conditions, the forecasters said that moderate seas will continue with waves reaching up to 8 feet along eastern and western coastline. “All sea users and coastal residents are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Sea-bathers, please stay out of the water for safety,” urged the authorities.  

It was further noted that from 6 am to 12 pm, the weather will remain cloudy and breezy with scattered showers across Dominica and the winds will flow at a speed of 20 to 35 km per hour. Meanwhile, the weather will remain the same in the afternoon while during the night, the weather will become occasionally cloudy, bringing showers at times in various areas with the wind speed remaining same throughout the day. 

Dominica weather report
The forecasters reveal that there will be drizzling throughout the weekend with a brief shower of two this morning, otherwise breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine. 

The Met Office is urging the general public to carry their umbrellas and wear raincoats while stepping out of their houses and avoid going at seas to protect themselves from heavy waves and tides.  

Meanwhile, the high-pressure system is expected to remain dominant while the low convergence will continue to bring increased cloudiness across the island along with scattered showers, making it difficult for locals to commute as there will be a lot of street water on the roads with continuous rain showers.  

Monica Walker

