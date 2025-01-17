Dominica on alert: Breezy conditions, scattered showers and rough seas expected over weekend

Sea users, coastal travelers, and residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in Dominica

Dominica: The Meteorological Service in Dominica is urging the citizens to exercise caution and prioritise their safety this weekend due to a predicted increase in cloudiness and scattered showers. A frontal trough is expected to move through the island, bringing with it increased wind speeds, heavy rainfall and rough seas.

As a result, a minor threat has also been issued by the Office in consideration of this moving system. It is being said that breezy conditions will continue into the weekend and beyond.

Also, the seas are expected to be moderate for the next 24 hours with swells peaking up to 8 feet along the western, northern and eastern coastlines.

The Met Office has asked small-craft operators and sea-bathers to remain cautious of strong breaking waves on shore. “Sea users, people traversing coastal areas and coastal residents should stay alert and take necessary precautions as swells are expected to persist in the coming days,” it added.

From 6 am to 12 pm today, the weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers with the winds blowing at a speed of 15 to 30 km per hour. Meanwhile, the afternoon will be cloudy and breezy with some scattered showers and the night will also remain cloudy and breezy at first becoming fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers later on.

With rain showers being expected throughout the weekend, the locals are being urged to carry umbrellas and wear raincoats while stepping out of the house in order to safeguard themselves from the heavy showers.

While the air quality across the island remains excellent, the prediction of heavy winds produced due to the showers may lead to rough seas and increased wave activity. The minor threat will remain in place until the frontal trough moves away from Dominica, making the weather and the skies clear again.

The Met Office further urged the residents to stay aware and keep following them through social media for updates about the system.