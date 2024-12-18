Tragedy in Antigua: 1 dead, several injured as meat delivery truck overturns

The incident took place shortly before 8 am on Tuesday as the truck was distributing meats as part of the busy holiday season.

Antigua and Barbuda: A delivery truck in Antigua and Barbuda that was carrying ham and turkey overturned after ascending a hill in Herberts, eventually killing one individual and injuring several others.

Four people were reportedly injured and the man who was pronounced dead sustained injuries to his upper body.

According to the information, the truck tipped over and tragically landed on the deceased person who was then pronounced dead on the scene.

The police officials confirmed about the fatality and added that several others sustained injuries during this tragic incident.

Also, emergency services were dispatched to the area while injured individuals were transported to the hospital for severe treatment.

The Emergency Medical Services responded within 12 minutes and the condition of the injured individuals are unclear at the moment.

The police said that the details about the cause of the accident and the identities of the ones involved are yet to be disclosed and confirmed shortly.

Meanwhile, the authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their sadness.

A user named Dorn Willock noted, “Oh my Lord, this is soo sad, Condolences to his family members and friends who are mourning,” while another user said, “My God, this is so sad. My condolences to his loved ones. May the injured be well speedily. My heart pains and I don't know him.”

Another local named Harris outlined, “Oh my goodness. And he had just bring my own the Monday night. I told him be safe when they was leaving. My goodness,” while Samuel called it ‘very sad’ and expressed his sincere condolences.