Barbados: Deshon Gibson, 18, overcomes rare tumor; achieves 5 CSEC passes

Barbados: An 18-year-old student at Ellerslie School, Deshon Gibson, who suffered tremendously with severe pain due to a tumor that kept him out of school for almost three years, is celebrating five passes in 5 CSEC subjects.



“My disability is not an inability”, says Deshon Gibson who got his left hand amputated. After passing the class with good grades, the young male is now looking forward to entering 6th form with the mindset of one day owning his own business.



It was in 2014 when Deshon was diagnosed with Desmoid Fibromatosis, a benign abnormal growth that was located on his left arm in the area of his shoulder.



It was a challenging period for Deshon, and as the tumor grew, the pain associated with it also grew, and he endured the condition for over seven years with little relief.



He also endured 22 blood transfusions, along with surgeries and chemotherapy, and spent countless days hospitalized as a patient at the QEH, and he was unable to attend school for nearly three years.



In December 2020, Deshon headed out to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital accompanied by his parents, where doctors diagnosed that the tumor had spread to his ribs and neck.



He underwent a 12-hour surgery that amputated his left hand and reconstructed four of his ribs that were affected by the tumor, and that was followed by the necessary chemotherapy and radiation that was needed to rid his body of the remaining tumor.



Probably relieved from all the pain that was a constant in more than half of his young life, Deshon handled his amputation with a bravery that belies his age. Not phased by the loss of a limb, Deshon quickly took to his devices after the surgery to play his games.



Deshon progressed well after his surgery and returned home to face a new chapter in his life as a person with a disability, but according to Deshon, ‘my disability is not an inability,’ and with that attitude, Deshon tried to do everything himself without complaining or asking for pity.



Deshon also settled back in school without any problems and like at home, he insisted on doing things for himself at school. He entered fourth form despite missing out on most of his junior years at Ellerslie Secondary School, and he immediately started to focus on his studies.



Today, three years later, Deshon gained passes in five CSEC subjects, English Language, Information Technology, Principles of Business, Social Studies and Integrated Science, in this year’s sitting of the CXC examination and he is looking to enter sixth form to do business studies.



Deshon spent this summer and summer of 2023 at a camp which focused on cyber security and robotics and he is keen on owning and managing his own business.



While the tumor has a history of possible regrowth, Deshon has progressed without any complications, and he continues to receive the necessary medical check-ups to monitor what is happening in his body.



“I pray every night for Deshon” said his mum who shared her hopes that everything will be fine while remembering all the help Deshon received and again expressing her gratitude to all the persons who came forward to assist Deshon.





“I can never forget those who prayed for him, those who contributed financially, and every little kind word that was said to make our journey manageable. I am so thankful”, she said.



Deshon’s dad, Desmond Mullins, is happy that his son has come this far and he is confident that all will be well and Deshon has some words of advice for young boys like himself.