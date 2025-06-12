Trinidad: Cunupia man on run after brutal cutlass attack on ex-girlfriend’s family

In a disturbing domestic violence incident, Adesh Ramnarine allegedly attacked the home of his estranged wife, Ashley Ramnarine, in Cunupia, despite a Protection Order against him.

Cunupia, Trinidad: Adesh Ramnarine, a 29-year-old wanted for a cutlass rampage, is currently evading police after attacking multiple people at his ex-girlfriend's home on June 9, 2025 around 3:30 pm.

In a horrifying case of domestic violence, Adesh Ramnarine allegedly went on a rampage at the home of his estranged wife, Ashley Ramnarine, located at William Trace, Welcome Road, Cunupia, despite having a Protection Order against him due to ongoing abuse.

The horrific event unfolded as Ramnarine, the ex-boyfriend came to the home with a cutlass and began slashing the members of the family. The victims of the tragic incident include 26 year old Ashley Ramnarine who is the estranged wife, 26 year old Ricky Ramdhanie the current boyfriend of Ashley, and 55 year old Sandra Bridgelal the mother of Ashley.

Allegedly, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the victims were in their home. Ramnarine stormed in and launched a cutlass attack, striking Sandra in the head, hacking Ricky multiple times and severing his right thumb, and wounding Ashley in both legs.

After inflicting the wounds, Adesh Ramnarine returned to the scene with two of his friends and made death threats, shortly before fleeing and going into hiding. Fortunately, the victims' injuries were not life-threatening, and they were rushed to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment.

Adesh is standing to face multiple charges once caught seeing as he violated a Protection Order that was already in place, reported the investigator.

Police said that the suspect who the police confirmed is a resident of Rocky Avenue and lives near the victim’s home was last seen fleeing in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer – PCH 6435. He is believed to be hiding after issuing death threats and returning to the scene. The police are now calling upon the citizens to cooperate in capturing the estranged man who is a danger to not only the family of Ashley but to the whole society.