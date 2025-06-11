Jamaica: Skeletal remains of missing Anisa Dilworth found on Portmore Beach, suspect remanded

Anisa Dilworth’s skeletal remains were found on May 17 at Portmore Beach, St Catherine, after she was reported missing on May 6.

Jamaica: A 29-year-old male suspected for the kidnapping and murder of Anisa Dilworth, a student of the University of Technology (UTech) in Jamaica, has been remanded until June 30 as the police are continuing on collecting evidence of the case.

According to the information, on May 17, Anisa Dilworth’s skeletal remains were discovered on the beach of Portmore, St Catherine after her father reported that she was missing on May 6. Her remaining skeleton turned up on the beach and upon suspicion the police contacted the father and asked him to identify some of the items believed to have belonged to Anisa.

Reportedly, these items were a keyring and a pair of sweatpants and upon seeing the items the father confirmed that they were indeed her daughters.

University student Anisa missing after her father failed to contact her

Anisa who had just finished her first year at the University of Technology pursuing pharmaceutical technology was reported missing by her father after he failed to contact her on the mobile phone and drove all the way to her dormitory and recounted that no one had seen her daughter.

Following the report, the police began an investigation and the father was hopeful that his 3rd and only daughter would be found until on the Saturday of May 17 at 11:30 when the police were alerted about a human skeletal remains found on the beach,and later informed the father to identify if that was his daughter.

Several people suspected of the murder of Anisa were taken into custody for questioning. One being the driver of a ride sharing app InDrive. The police were also following up on other leads that they could not disclose to the public at the time.

Fast forward to June 2, when Attorney Davian Vassell, representing the unnamed suspect, filed a habeas corpus application. The application challenged the legality of detaining the 29-year-old suspect, who had refused to cooperate with police by providing access to his cellular phone. The suspect was subsequently charged under the Cybercrimes Act for failing to comply with a production order. Additionally, DNA analysis of soil found in his vehicle remains pending, as does examination of data from his two cellular devices.

The suspect was released as the Senior Parish Court Desiree Alleyee ruled that the police would be given until June 30 to complete their investigation before the suspect can be detained.