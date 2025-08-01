Grenada Yacht Murder: Ron Mitchell gets life, accomplices jailed for 60+ years in killing of US couple

Mitchell’s co-accused, Atiba Stanislaus and Trevon Robertson, were each sentenced to over 60 years for manslaughter, rape, kidnapping, and other violent crimes committed during the deadly spree.

Grenada: In a case which shocked the entire Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines and also drew global attention, Ron Mitchell has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the horrific murder of American cruising couple Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel. The 66-year-old and 72-year old’s yacht Simplicity was allegedly hijacked in February 2024.

Mitchell’s co-accused Atiba Stanislaus and Trevon Robertson each received cumulative sentences which exceeds 60 years on charges of manslaughter, rape, kidnapping and other brutal crimes committed during a crime spree which led to these killings.

Justice Gilford Rejects Remorse as Trio Sentenced for 2024 Double Killing

According to the information, the charges against the accused were handed down on Wednesday, July 30, in St George’s High Court where Justice Paula Gilford delivered a powerful rebuke of the criminals. During the hearing, she said that she is not accepting their expressions of remorse and are not convinced of their sincerity.

The three accused, 30-year-old sailor Ron Mitchell, 19-year-old Trevon Robertson and 25-year-old farmer Abita Stanislaus, all from the village of Paradise in Northeast Grenada expressed their apologies during sentencing, but Justice Gillford dismissed their notion and warned that she believed they were likely to reoffend.

Ron Mitchell, the main suspect, reportedly pleaded guilty to murder and was then sentenced to life in prison. He also got an additional 31 years of assault, rape and robbery which was committed before the double homicide.

Meanwhile, the other two pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced to cumulative prison terms exceeding 60 years.

Victims Thrown Overboard and Run Over at Sea in Chilling Attack

Reportedly, the trio escaped from the South St George Police Station on February 18, 2024, where they were reportedly being held on pending charges of robbery, rape and assault, all while out on bail for earlier offenses.

After their escape, the men went on a violent rampage across Southern Grenada, and they hijacked Simplicity yacht which was moored off Grand Anse Bay. It is said that the victims Ralph Hendry, 66, and Kathy Brandel, 72 were asleep aboard their yacht when the accused boarded.

The attackers then bound the couple, beat them and Ms Brandel was also raped before both of them were thrown overboard alive.

In a chilling detail which was disclosed during the hearing, the attackers then deliberately drove the yacht over the couple as they were struggling to come ashore, to ensure that they die before fleeing to St Vincent and the Grenadines aboard the stolen vessel.

The ransacked yacht was then found adrift off the coast of St Vincent, and it had signs of a struggle and traces of blood. Investigators then confirmed that the couple had been attacked violently.

The three accused were then captured days later by police officials in St Vincent who then deported them back to Grenada, where they were kept at Richmond Hill Prison since 2024.