Kollision Band makes history with 1st Road March victory at Sugar Mas 53 J'ouvert Parade

St Kitts and Nevis: Kollision Band has claimed its first ever Road March title during the Sugar Mas 53 J'ouvert Parade.

The parade which took place on the occasion of Boxing Day (December 26, 2024) witnessed a huge crowd coming to the streets of Basseterre and cheering their favourite J’ouvert parades who competed for different titles.

The winning band’s victory is being attributed to its energetical performance of its hit song ‘Keys to the City’.

The announcement, made by National Carnival Chairperson Shannon Hawley confirmed that Kollision owned the streets during this year’s J'ouvert morning jam.

The band’s performance filled with high-energy lyrics had revelers dancing from dawn. Their dynamic performance and connection with the crowd set them apart, securing them the top spot in the Road March.

Following their victory, the band recalled years of challenges saying that over the years, they faced several trials, neglects and moments of disappointment and finally they have been able to secure this achievement.

Under the leadership of Director Shervin White, the band has been participating in the J’ouvert under the Road March category for several years now.

Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins also extended his congratulations to the band saying, “Your remarkable creativity, energy, and commitment to celebrating our culture have once again highlighted the vibrancy of our people and the richness of our traditions.”

Overall results of J’ouvert and Road March competitions

Meanwhile, the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee has also released the complete list of winners of this year’s J’ouvert competitions and Road March contest.

Zodiacs – the Small Axe Band won the title of Small J’ouvert Troupe of the Year with 179 points while Bounce Around – Grand Masters Band became the runner up in this category with 167 points.

On the other hand, Excess J’ouvert - The Rodeo claimed the title of Large J’ouvert Troupe of the year with 262 points. Red Devils followed with their presentation of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with 232 points while Dusk 2 Dawn placed 3rd with 223 points.

Also, in the individual categories, Romaine Belgrove secured the Individuals Mas Player title and Dusk 2 Dawn captured the award of Spirit of J’ouvert with 86 points.

The Road March competition ended up with Kollision Band winning over Upset Squad with both songs initially scoring eight points, but the judges implemented the tie breaker policy to announce the former as the winner of this competition.